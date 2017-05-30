UFC GYM® Increases Footprint In The United Arab Emirates With Second Dubai Location

This press release was provided by UFC GYM. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Dubai – UFC GYM® today announced the continued expansion of its global footprint into the Middle East with the opening of franchises second location in the Jumeirah Beach Residence community of Dubai. Located at JBR – Dubai Murjan, Plaza Level UAE, the new gym will celebrate its grand opening on June 20 and serve as the fourth of five locations scheduled to open in the region in the next year.

“UFC GYM provides the opportunity for anyone, regardless of age or fitness level, the resources to improve their health by using various fitness techniques and disciplines in a group or individual environment,” UFC GYM – Middle East Chief Executive Officer Hamad Al Sayer said. “Our unique training experience has invigorated our residents and we look forward to continuing our expansion to make our locations the most preferred fitness destinations throughout the Sultanate of Oman.”

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 135 locations throughout the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Oman, Philippines, South America, Taiwan, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates. The fitness franchise has continued to grow at a rapid pace with more than 50 locations opening in the past two years and over 50 gyms expected to open in the next year.

“Since opening the first UFC GYM – Middle East location in Dubai last year, we’ve received tremendous positive feedback from our membership community that has paved the way for our impending new franchise,” UFC GYM President Adam Sedlack said. “We’re excited to build on this momentum by providing fitness enthusiasts in Oman with a new way to TRAIN DIFFERENT®, while striving to achieve their individual goals.”

Offering a full-range of functional fitness classes, group and private MMA training, group fitness, personal and group dynamic performance-based training, plus MMA youth programming, UFC GYM creates training programs to fit all ages and fitness levels. UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally-acclaimed UFC® athletes, providing members with everything they need for the entire family to move, get fit and live a healthy life.

“UFC has a tremendous fan base across the Middle East and we’re excited that UFC GYM will bring its unique training methods to this market,” UFC Senior Vice President of International and Content Joe Carr said. “UFC GYM is a perfect brand extension of our organization that helps introduce the sport and values of mixed martial arts to audiences of all ages.”

Membership includes unlimited access to UFC’s world-famous Octagon® and signature classes such as Daily Ultimate Training® (DUT®), TRX®, Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, boxing, mixed martial arts conditioning, women’s self- defense, as well as popular group fitness classes.

In addition to the corporate owned signature clubs, UFC GYM also offers the unique opportunity to own and operate a UFC GYM franchise domestically and internationally. For franchise information, visit www.ufcgym.com/franchising.

About UFC GYM

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world leader in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). In alliance with New Evolution VenturesTM (NeV), developers of many of the world’s most successful fitness brands, the UFC GYM brand gives UFC enthusiasts and fitness seekers of all ages the opportunity to practice the training techniques of famed UFC athletes. Offering a full-range of group fitness classes, private MMA training, personal and group dynamic training, plus MMA-style youth programming, UFC GYM creates something for all ages and fitness levels. As the first to combine the world of mixed martial arts and fitness, UFC GYM’s TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach has developed an atmosphere where members can see immediate results. UFC GYM is the ultimate fitness experience. The brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine, aiming to continue revolutionizing the fitness industry. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com. Like UFC GYM at www.facebook.com/ufcgym, follow at www.twitter.com/ufcgym and www.instagram.com/ufcgym or subscribe at www.youtube.com/UFCgym.

About UFC

UFC® is a premium global sports brand and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. Acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment and fashion leader, WME | IMG, together with strategic partners Silver Lake Partners and KKR, UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas with a network of employees around the world. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe, while programming is broadcast in over 152 countries and territories to more than 1.1 billion TV households worldwide in 35 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS®, a digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.