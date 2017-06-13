UFC Gym Celebrates Father’s Day With Free Access All Weekend

This press release was provided by UFC Gym. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Santa Ana, CA – UFC GYM® today announced that it will celebrate Father’s Day by offering free access to all father’s and accompanying families from Friday through Sunday this weekend at participating locations throughout the United States.

“Father’s Day is a special occasion for celebrating fatherhood and we couldn’t think of a better gift than offering a free weekend of unique fitness classes to members of our local UFC GYM communities,” UFC GYM President Adam Sedlack said. “We look forward to local fitness enthusiasts attending our gym locations this weekend and getting their first UFC GYM experience while creating memorable moments with their family.”

As the first brand to combine mixed martial arts (MMA) and fitness, UFC GYM is focused on providing its unique training programs to fit individuals and families of all levels, offering a full-range of functional classes, group and private MMA training, group fitness, personal and group dynamic performance-based training, plus MMA youth programming. UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally-acclaimed UFC® athletes, providing members with everything they need for the entire family to move, get fit and live a healthy life.

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 135 locations throughout the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Oman, Philippines, South America, Taiwan, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates. The fitness franchise has continued to grow at a rapid pace with more than 50 locations opening in the past two years and over 50 gyms expected to open in the next year.

To learn more about this offer, all interested parties should contact their local UFC GYM. For more information about UFC GYM, please visit UFC GYM.com, or follow us on Facebook.com/UFCgym, Twitter or Instagram: @UFCGYM. You can also subscribe on YouTube at UFCGYM.

About UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world leader in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). In alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world’s most successful fitness brands, the UFC GYM brand gives UFC enthusiasts and fitness seekers of all ages the opportunity to practice the training techniques of famed UFC athletes. Offering a full-range of group fitness classes, private MMA training, personal and group dynamic training, plus MMA-style youth programming, UFC GYM creates something for all ages and fitness levels. As the first to combine the world of mixed martial arts and fitness, UFC GYM’s TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach has developed an atmosphere where members can see immediate results. UFC GYM is the ultimate fitness experience. The brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine, aiming to continue revolutionizing the fitness industry. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com. Like UFC GYM at www.facebook.com/ufcgym, follow at www.twitter.com/ufcgym and www.instagram.com/ufcgym or subscribe at www.youtube.com/UFCgym.

About UFC®

UFC® is a premium global sports brand and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. Acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment and fashion leader, WME | IMG, together with strategic partners Silver Lake Partners and KKR, UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas with a network of employees around the world. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe, while programming is broadcast in over 163 countries and territories to more than 1.1 billion TV households worldwide in 35 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS®, a digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.