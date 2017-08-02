TRUE Fitness Partners With Outside Interactive to Feature Race and Virtual Course Videos on Next Generation Transcend Consoles

This press release was provided by TRUE Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

St. Louis, MO (July 31, 2017) – Today it was announced that TRUE Fitness, a leading manufacturer of fitness equipment, has partnered with Outside Interactive to provide virtual courses on TRUE’s next generation Transcend cardio consoles. Outside Interactive is the developer of Virtual RunnerTM, an interactive HD video technology offering race event course and virtual videos. This new partnership will allow users to see and experience race courses prior to race day or simply enjoy scenery as they train on TRUE cardio products.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with True Fitness,” stated Gary McNamee, Outside Interactive’s president and founder. “We have partnerships with some of the largest and most prestigious races in the United States to provide a great backdrop for exercisers. What better way to showcase them to the world than on TRUE products?”

“Our next generation Transcend console is all about taking the user to the next level of fitness experience,” says Matt Hacker, Vice President, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for True. “We consider having the ability to provide a firstperson virtual atmosphere a must, so partnering with Outside Interactive is a great opportunity and a win for everyone.”

Courses offered range from the AJC Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta to a summertime run through Central Park. Or, if you are in the mood for a more secluded run, a quiet Mediterranean beach or a snow swept path in the Alpine Mountains are options as well. Viewers can even enjoy a run on a course along Niagara Falls, through the hills of Bali, see the beautiful outback of Australia, or tour one of the most popular running routes in the world, the Washington Mall National Park in Washington D.C.

These course videos are prominently featured within the TRUE Transcend consoles and distributed to thousands of health clubs, military bases, hotel chains, rehabilitation centers and homes around the world. The Transcend console is available for TRUE’s treadmills, bikes, and ellipticals, including the popular Alpine Runner Incline Trainer and Spectrum Stepper-Elliptical-Runner. The easy-to-use interface of the Transcend console provides easy access and intuitive navigation to user tracking and progress during workouts. Numerous technology and entertainment options are available on the Transcend with Bluetooth for app connectivity, audio and heart rate; TV, Internet, and apps like Netflix and YouTube.

List of current featured courses: Australian Outback, Alpine Mountains, Central Park, Hills of Bali, Mediterranean Beach, New Balance Falmouth Road Race, Niagara Falls, AJC Peachtree Road Race, and Washington Mall.

About True Fitness:

TRUE Fitness is a leading manufacturer of premium fitness products, including full lines of cardio and strength.

Dedicated to outstanding quality and superior design, the company and its fitness equipment are consistently ranked

among the top in the industry. TRUE Fitness is based in St. Louis, Missouri and has a network of dealers throughout the

country and around the globe. Additional information about the company’s products and services can be found at

truefitness.com.

About Outside Interactive: Located on the starting line of the world famous Boston Marathon®, Outside Interactive is a

Hopkinton, MA developer of Virtual Runner, revolutionary patent pending forward motion technology solutions

featuring famous race courses, popular running routes and scenic destinations, all shot in HD from a runner’s point of

view. Founded in 2011 by Gary McNamee, a lifelong Boston resident, avid runner and serial entrepreneur, Gary

developed Virtual Runner after becoming bored on the treadmill and frustrated with not being able to train properly in

New England’s unpredictable and often harsh weather. For more information, visit OutsideInteractive.com.