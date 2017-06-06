TriggerPoint Signs on as ClubConnect Education Partner

This press release was provided by ClubConnect. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(June 2, 2017) San Diego, CA— ClubConnect is proud to announce that TriggerPoint has signed onto the ClubConnect education platform today, solidifying its commitment to health club education. TriggerPoint empowers people to move better with innovative products supported by simple instructions that allow anyone to manage their own therapeutic care. As a ClubConnect Education Partner, TriggerPoint will provide an online course teaching the fundamentals of foam rolling, and the TriggerPoint SMR movement philosophy using the GRID® foam roller.

Starting today, the TriggerPoint course will be accessible to the 4,500 health clubs around the world who use ClubConnect. They can now easily become educated on how to effectively employ self-myofascial release (SMR), which has been shown to relieve muscle and joint pains and improve flexibility and range of motion. These materials can be accessed by ClubConnect users via their dashboards starting today. In addition to TriggerPoint, other world-class education companies including EXOS, Precision Nutrition, Les Mills, MYZONE, ACSM, and TRX have partnered with ClubConnect to deliver their world-class education.

President of ClubConnect (an Inspire360 company), Jason Davis, said “ClubConnect is the education hub for the world’s largest and most successful health clubs. I’m thrilled that TriggerPoint has put its course at the center of that hub. Their top-notch education is a great new resource that our ClubConnect users can access. By including their education on ClubConnect, fitness professionals at over 4,500 locations will have full access to this TriggerPoint education.”

About Inspire360

Inspire360 is dedicated to providing inspired software that is fanatically focused on helping health clubs and organizations in the fitness and wellness industry achieve remarkable things. Originally developed under IDEA Health & Fitness Association, the company builds on decades of experience in the health and fitness industry to deliver world-class software to educate fitness professionals and enhance profits for health clubs. Its two flagship products, ClubConnect and CoursePlus, are used by some of the most respected names in fitness, like the American College of Sports Medicine, EXOS, Lifetime Fitness, and Gold's Gym. For more information, visit www.inspire360.com.