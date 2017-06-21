TriggerPoint® Licenses Performance Solutions Patents

This press release was provided by TriggerPoint. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Durham, NC (June 15, 2017) – TriggerPoint®, the market leader in foam rolling and movement products, today announced a license agreement with Performance Solutions, LLC. Under the terms, TriggerPoint will have the right to manufacture one-piece, two-piece, and multiple-piece foam rollers under all of Performance Solutions’ existing United States patents and multiple patents pending.

“As a company who has been battling counterfeiters and violators of our intellectual property for the past two years, we are pleased to acknowledge and license the Performance Solutions patents,” said Ryan Cruthirds, Vice-President of Implus’ fitness division. “We are excited to partner with Performance Solutions. By combining their expansive patent estate with TriggerPoint’s intellectual property, we will continue to be the innovation engine in the foam rolling space.”

Performance Solutions initially filed for many of its foam roller patents in 2006, when it launched its Thera-Roll® product line. When three of these patents recently issued, Performance Solutions thought it prudent to approach the market leader first.

“We spent over 10 years securing our current patent estate. As soon as the PTO provided us with notices of allowance, we immediately contacted Implus,” said Kipp Dye, MSPT, founder and Manager of Performance Solutions. “With TriggerPoint acknowledging our intellectual property, we will continue to vigorously defend our patents in the marketplace.”

About TriggerPoint

TriggerPoint is a division of Implus. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Implus is an innovative provider of products ranging from footcare and seasonal accessories to fitness and recovery solutions. Implus’s brand family includes Sof Sole®, Balega®, Yaktrax®, apara®, Airplus®, Sneaker Balls®, Sof Comfort®, Little Hotties®, Penguin®, Perfect Fitness®, DryGuy®, TriggerPoint®, Harbinger®, FuelBelt®, and Spenco®. Implus proudly distributes to over 75,000 retail outlets across North America and in 70 countries worldwide. For more information, please call 800-446-7587 or visit www.implus.com.

About Performance Solutions

Performance Solutions, LLC was formed in 2010 to bring to the marketplace the concept of textured foam rollers, invented by Kipp Dye, MSPT. Currently Performance Solutions, LLC is the holder of US Patents 7,918,774; 8,002,682; 9,345,921; 9,539,167; 9,656, 112 and other patents pending. Performance Solutions is a think tank for cutting edge ideas for performance, wellness, and training.