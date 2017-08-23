Training: It’s Personal at Youfit Health Clubs Youfit Reimagines YouCoach Personal Training Program

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.— Designed to showcase the intimate and customizable approach to training at Youfit Health Clubs, the new YouCoach advertising campaign puts the “personal” in personal training.



“YouCoaches are more than just trainers – they’re our members’ motivators, friends and confidants,” said Tom Peterson, Chief Marketing Officer of Youfit Health Clubs. “That’s why you’ll see real-life YouCoaches that our members know, love and interact with everyday represented in this campaign.”



Members who engage in the YouCoach program can expect to gain a friendly and knowledgeable support system to guide them on their personalized wellness paths. This campaign uses real Youfit staff members — Jeremy Veres, Frantz Petitpapa, Maria Bello, Veronica Calderon and Ivan Garate — in the images, showing true representation of the role.



A nationwide survey conducted by Youfit Health Clubs found that nearly 60% of people would require their personal trainer to be certified, in addition to an alarming 26% that didn’t know there are personal trainers who offer services without having any accreditations.



“It’s important for our members to know that we provide affordable access to certified personal trainers,” said Raphael Konforti, National Director of Fitness of Youfit Health Clubs. “All YouCoaches have national accreditations and are passionate about helping people live better and feel better.”



YouCoaches truly keep each individual in mind. They get to know the likes and dislikes of their clients in order to build programs that doesn’t just work, but are enjoyable as well. This type of approach to personal training puts each client on their own unique and sustainable path.



While YouCoaches may not actually be standing by your side at the altar, they’ll surely be standing by your side to help you get to a happier, healthier you.



For more information about the YouCoach Program and Youfit Health Clubs, visit www.youfit.com/getpersonal.



About Youfit Health Clubs

Youfit Health Clubs, founded in 2008, is a chain of budget-friendly fitness centers with over 115 locations across the US, predominantly in the South and Western regions. Youfit was founded by Rick Berks with the aim of creating gyms with a welcoming environment where everyone fits-in at a low price starting at $10 per month. Youfit places a great emphasis on environmental responsibility. Its gym floors are made from Nike Grind and other recycled rubber materials, and each Youfit location practices additional eco-friendly initiatives. For more information, visit www.youfit.com.