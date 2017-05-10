Trainerize Releases New Data that Showcases Growing Trend of Digital Training with 100,000 Users Tracking Fitness and Nutrition Worldwide

This press release was provided by Trainerize. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

VANCOUVER, BC – May 4, 2017 – Trainerize, the leading personal trainer software, today releases key data from its online platform to showcase the growing trend of digital training and increase in client engagement. By combining online workout tracking, meal planning and real-time client communication, Trainerize makes it possible for trainers to look after their clients in a revolutionary new way, while simultaneously expanding their business worldwide.

Working Out More – 100,000 people are now working out with Trainerize online personal trainers

25,000 workouts tracked daily

11,000 workouts completed daily

6,000 people tracking exercise, reps and weight stats

8,000 cardio and interval workouts daily

Tracking Progress – Trainerize makes it accessible for more people to track and share progress through its mobile app and wearable devices

1,200 people uploading progress photos to the app daily

1,000 people achieving personal bests daily

1,900 people using Fitbit and Withings devices with Trainerize

Nutrition – More people are increasingly staying committed to their nutrition plans by sharing macros and calories with their personal trainer

7,500+ people logging meals through Trainerize

2,000 people tracking their nutrition in Trainerize through MyFitnessPal daily

75 percent are meeting their daily macros

“Our mission is to make fitness more accessible by helping trainers and gyms reach, engage, and motivate people in order to change their lives for the better,” said Sharad Mohan, CEO of Trainerize. “We want to be more than just game-changers; we want to be life-changers. We are here to make the world a healthier place. By leveraging technology, we connect more people to fitness professionals, who can help them workout more, eat better, and improve their habits. We envision a world where training with a personal trainer is an activity that’s common to the masses, and isn’t just tied to the privileged few who can afford it.”

To receive additional information about Trainerize and demo the software, visit www.trainerize.com. Follow Trainerize on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with future company updates.

About Trainerize:

In this digital age, working out is no longer connected to a physical space. Trainerize empowers fitness professionals to be closer to their clients anytime, anywhere. By combining online workout tracking, meal planning, client communication, and access to the world’s best fitness add-ons, Trainerize makes it possible for trainers to look after their clients in a revolutionary new way. It saves time and resources, taking away the burden of planning, managing and scheduling. This allows fitness professionals to focus on what they love to do most: train and motivate their clients.