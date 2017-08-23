Trainerize Announces Strategic Partnership with MINDBODY to Offer Better Business Solutions for Gyms and Studios Looking to Grow Their Personal Training Services

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - Aug 15, 2017) - Trainerize, the leading personal trainer software, today announces its partnership with MINDBODY -- the leading technology platform for the wellness services industry. The two companies have strengthened their relationship to deliver a stronger and more personalized business solution to gyms and studios that combines both value propositions to make personal training accessible, and improve the management side of businesses.

Trainerize focuses on maximizing personal training revenue by enabling trainers and gyms to sell more services to existing clients and tap into new revenue channels through online training and nutrition planning with a branded fitness app. Currently, more than 400 gyms and studios in North America are experiencing the combined benefits of these two fitness apps to increase member engagement.

"Trainerize is a key solution in the digital fitness industry and an innovator in the personal training software space," said Stephanie Moran, MINDBODY Senior Vice President of Sales. "Incorporating MINDBODY with the Trainerize platform was a natural fit, as trainers and gyms are looking to add more tools and value to the overall fitness experience. Together, MINDBODY and Trainerize save time and automate the client initiation process, helping to motivate and retain existing clients."

"What I love about using Trainerize and MINDBODY together is that they make running a fitness business so much easier," said Francis Williams, owner of BodyFit Nutrition and long-time Trainerize Trainer. "The benefits of using fitness software to manage my business and personal training are almost instant -- client retention is a lot better, and everyone is on an effective program that I can track and change based on their performance in Trainerize. Having all the clients in one place and being able to change and book their personal training sessions in a couple of clicks made a massive difference to both the number of clients I train, and quality of service I can deliver to them."

For fitness studios and gyms already using MINDBODY, this partnership takes the personal training experience to a new level to better help owners develop and create stronger relationships with their trainers and clients. On the client side, the advanced fitness app provides a more personalized and accessible training offering that has the potential to reach more people and impact health and fitness in the entire community. Not only do clients have access to a fully customized experience with workout videos, routines and nutrition plans, but gyms and trainers also have access to the custom-built app to build online training plans, record workout videos, send homework and deliver meal plans to clients, all using company-specific branding -- resulting in improved client retention.

"We understand that trainers and gyms who regularly interact with their clients manage to keep them as paid customers for longer, which is why we chose to take our partnership with MINDBODY to the next level and ensure a smooth and valuable experience for all parties involved," said Sharad Mohan, CEO of Trainerize. "Over the last few years, our integration has shown solid traction with many of our customers as they are using and enjoying MINDBODY's features. We're excited to continue providing gyms and trainers the ability to build strong client relationships and increase revenue across multiple gym locations."

Together, Trainerize and MINDBODY will provide trainers and gyms with the tools needed to provide a powerful user interface to engage, motivate and retain existing members. To learn more about Trainerize, visit www.trainerize.com and for more information on MINDBODY, visit www.mindbodyonline.com.

About Trainerize:

In this digital age, working out is no longer connected to a physical space. Trainerize is an online personal training software that empowers fitness professionals and fitness studios worldwide to reach, engage, and motivate people, to change their lives for the better. Trainerize is making fitness more accessible by connecting more people to fitness professionals who can help them workout, eat better, and improve their habits. By combining online workout and nutrition tracking, meal planning, client communication, and access to the world's best fitness add-ons, Trainerize allows fitness professionals to focus on what they love to do most: train and motivate their clients.