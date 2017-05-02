Tony Robbins Partners With Osteostrong®

This press release was provided by Osteostrong. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(Nashville, Tenn.) March 15, 2017 – Tony Robbins, long revered for his contagious passion, has found something new to get excited about. The internationally renowned life and business strategist has partnered with wellness brand OsteoStrong to aggressively grow the brand domestically and internationally.

OsteoStrong is a revolutionary wellness system that leverages clinically researched osteogenic loading technology to help people of all ages and fitness levels enhance bone health, balance, overall strength, and posture in just seven minutes per week.

Osteogenic impact emulation or osteogenic loading is a brief set of highly controlled, acute impact events that are clinically proven to increase healthy bone density and muscle tissue growth. The system triggers natural bone growth and improves overall muscle strength, balance, and posture while easing joint pain in many cases. Sessions are sweat-free, yet are powerful enough to activate a physiological response that initiates tissue growth cycles for days after every session.

Robbins is a New York Times #1 best-selling author, international speaker, and philanthropist. He is also the Chairman of a holding company comprised of more than 30 privately held businesses with combined sales exceeding $5 billion a year.

Robbins and his wife both tried first generation osteogenic loading technology years ago and were blown away by the results. OsteoStrong recently redesigned and filed for patents of the next generation of equipment, and when Robbins tried it in Albuquerque, N.M. and read the latest research, he wanted to be part of the movement.

“Tony Robbins is a stunning success in business and in life, but more than that, he’s a man with a true mission to help people. Osteogenic loading is a miracle concept proven by science, and it’s not only the next big thing in fitness and vitality, it’s something that genuinely changes lives. Today, OsteoStrong has over 60 franchisees sold with 40 units in 14 states, but with Tony’s partnership, we can supercharge expansion and help even more people nationally and globally,” said Zagrodzky.

Robbins’s philosophy was recently captured in “I Am Not Your Guru,” a feature documentary film about his seminars. “I’m a kid from Azusa, California who did not have any certainty, but I was certain of one thing: My insatiable hunger to end suffering for any human I can… My job is to dominate the problem and bring out what’s really strong,” said Robbins.

OsteoStrong’s point of view mirrors Robbins’s, since osteogenic loading is accessible to anyone, stunningly effective, and easy to do.

“We have young athletes who are greatly exceeding their limits, people in their forties feeling the strength and agility they had in their twenties, and people in their seventies and eighties completely reversing osteoporosis, regaining balance, and standing up straight again. If I didn’t see it happening time and again with my own eyes, I would have never thought it was possible. The most amazing thing is seeing clients live better and feel better,” said Zagrodzky.

About OsteoStrong

OsteoStrong leverages clinically researched osteogenic stimulation methodology to help people of all ages and fitness levels enhance bone health, balance, overall strength, and posture. Sessions also alleviate back and joint pain in many cases. Created based on research in cellular biology, anti-aging, longevity, and bone mass production, the OsteoStrong system triggers the growth of new bone and muscle density in 10-minute sessions just once per week. OsteoStrong’s proprietary system engages bone and muscle development and delivers many benefits beyond what is often thought only possible with strenuous exercise OsteoStrong is extremely effective, easy to do, and doesn’t leave people feeling fatigued or sore the next day. It’s based on the cutting edge science of high impact emulation without the risk.

More than 30,000 people have seen amazing results since the brand launched in 2012. Many who attend sessions just once per week are reversing osteoporosis, improving balance, eliminating chronic joint and back pain, reversing fibromyalgia, and regaining physical strength.

For more information, visit http://www.osteostrong.me or www.facebook.com/osteostrong.

About Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins is a #1 New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. For more than 38 years, Mr. Robbins has empowered more than 50 million people from 100 countries through his life training programs and live events, like Date With Destiny, as featured in the film Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru. He created the #1 personal and professional development program of all time, and more than 4 million people have attended his live seminars. As the nation's #1 life and business strategist, his expertise has been called upon by some of the world's finest athletes, entertainers, Fortune 500 CEOs, and even presidents of nations.