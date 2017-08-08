TITLE Boxing Club Signs Latin American Franchise Deal to Ignite Global Expansion

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (August 8, 2017) — Latin Americans will now have access to the high-quality, results-driven workout that has dominated the American fitness scene. TITLE Boxing Club, the nation’s leading boutique boxing fitness franchise with more than 170 clubs across the United States, announced today a new international deal that will bring the brand to Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

The deal for the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico expansion marks the first signed agreements in Latin America for the popular fitness franchise. The brand already operates one international location in Cancun, Mexico.

The Latin American expansion is led by successful Dominican entrepreneur Manuel Corripio Alonso, Vice President of the Corripio Group, one of the largest private employers in the country. Mr. Corripio is directly responsible for employing more than 12,000 people across the Dominican Republic. With broad business experience that includes trade, distribution and wholesale along with media and entertainment industry expertise, Mr. Corripio also operates multiple franchise brands including Burger King, Papa John’s, Krispy Kreme and Orangetheory Fitness.

“I discovered TITLE Boxing Club while visiting my son in Boston. He is a member at a club in the city and invited me to join him for a workout. By the end of the hour-long class, I was sold – not only on the workout, but on the investment opportunity,” said Corripio. “The fitness market in the Dominican Republic is primed and ready for a brand like TITLE and we are excited to bring this workout experience to the people of Latin America.”

With the global fitness and health club industry generating more than 80 billion U.S. dollars in revenue per year, the market remains hot for TITLE Boxing Club to continue its domestic and international expansion. This most recent deal comes on the heels of a tremendous first half of 2017, which brought significant growth for the brand and the addition of new members to the executive team – a strategy that will help drive further development. Momentum has largely been driven by the brand’s premium service of explosive, total-body boxing and kickboxing classes that energize, strengthen and challenge members.

“This is a landmark agreement for TITLE Boxing Club and we couldn’t be happier to add Manuel and his team to our TITLE Boxing Club family,” said company President Susan Boresow. “This expansion marks a new era for our brand and we are looking forward to offering our one-of-a-kind fitness experience to customers in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.”

Founded in 2008, TITLE Boxing Club started franchising in 2009 and has since exploded domestically and is embarking on its international expansion this year. TITLE Boxing Club will look to continue to expand in the U.S. and in international markets as well. In addition to its expansion to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, the brand will look to grow in Mexico, Canada, Colombia, and Brazil.

For more information about TITLE Boxing Club’s franchise opportunity, please visit https://titleboxingclub.com/own-a-franchise/.

About TITLE Boxing Club®

TITLE Boxing Club, a Franworth company, is a boutique fitness studio that specializes in boxing and kickboxing fitness classes. Based in Kansas City, the company has more than 170 clubs open and operating across the country and another 250 in development. The brand is currently ranked on Entrepreneur magazine’s prestigious Franchise 500 list and No. 1607 on the 2016 Inc. 5000 list of American’s fastest-growing, privately-held companies. Inc. magazine also ranked the brand as one of the Top Kansas Companies in 2016. In addition, TITLE Boxing Club is No. 387 on Franchise Times Top 200 (Plus 300) list. To learn more about the fitness franchise opportunity, visit https://titleboxingclub.com/own-a-franchise/.