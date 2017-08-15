Tennis Center Director Named Facility Manager Of The Year By USPTA

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

MIDLAND, MI – Scott Mitchell, Executive Director of the Greater Midland Tennis Center, has been named 2017 Facility Manager of the Year by the United States Professional Tennis Association.

The USPTA is the world's leading trade association of certified tennis teaching professionals and coaches, viewed and highly respected as an organization of knowledgeable experts and specialists, industry innovators, and as an indispensable business partner.

“I’m very thankful to be recognized by the USPTA. With any recognition there is always a great support team that makes these awards happen. I am truly blessed to have employees who work hard to make a difference in our community. I could not do it without them” said Mitchell.

Mitchell was born in San Antonio, Texas, but spent most of his childhood in Bloomington, Ind., where he also attended Indiana University, playing for the Hoosiers’ tennis team and earning a degree in sports marketing and management in 1993.

Mitchell has been in his current role with the Greater Midland Tennis Center since October 2015. He recently served as director of tennis and court sports at The Landings Club in Savannah, Ga., the largest residential clay court facility in the United States. Under Mitchell’s leadership The Landings Club was awarded the prestigious Tennis Community of the Year award by Real Estate Scorecard in 2015. Mitchell was also the tournament director of the St. Joseph’s/Candler Savannah Challenger at The Landings, a Men’s USTA Pro Circuit event that saw the likes of Nick Kygrios, Mardy Fish, Jack Sock, John Isner and more.

Prior to his position at The Landings Club, Mitchell was head tennis professional at Charlotte (N.C.) Country Club from 2006-11. During his time at Charlotte, he was part of a team that took the Club from one of the top 500 Country Clubs in the U.S. to one of the top 10.

Scott resides in Midland with his wife and three children.