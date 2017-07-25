Technogym Becomes ‘Official Fitness Equipment Supplier’ For Usta Billie Jean King National Tennis Center And USTA National Campus In Orlando

This press release was provided by Technogym. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

N.Y., [July 25, 2017] – Technogym, the leading producer of design and technology-driven wellness and fitness equipment, announced today that it has partnered with The United States Tennis Association (USTA) to be the “Official Fitness Equipment Supplier” for the USTA Billie Jean King National Center in Flushing, N.Y., and the USTA National Campus at Lake Nona in Orlando, Fla.

Technogym will provide a selection of cardio and strength products that redefine the exercise environment, featuring seamless design, interactive experiences and natural biomechanics to the USTA National Campus, including the adidas Performance Center utilized by USTA Player Development. Technology is strongly featured in Technogym solutions, including the UNITY™ console – the most advanced touch screen open-Android platform, with a range of innovative and intuitive features to keep users engaged and motivated while working out.

“We are proud to partner with USTA to provide state of the art fitness equipment and connected wellness technology solutions,” said Nerio Alessandri, Founder and President, Technogym. “Technogym has a long history of supporting champions around the world and across many disciplines, and we are excited to see the next generation of tennis champions emerge from USTA.”

The USTA National Campus is the epicenter of innovation for the sport of tennis, as well as for training and developing the next generation of tennis players, officials and industry professionals. Technogym will use the facility as a test center for innovation and technology for new product lines. Technogym’s new prototype equipment will be demoed by USTA Player Development coaches and players.

Additionally, Technogym equipment will be provided to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, home to the US Open and the USTA Training Center – East, one of USTA Player Development’s three National Training Centers. The Training Center – East, partnering with players’ primary coaches, runs a high-level training program for American juniors and is part of Player Development’s support structure for American professionals and collegians.

“We are constantly looking for the highest quality equipment and technological advancements for our players,” said Martin Blackman, General Manager, USTA Player Development. “We are thrilled to team up with a leader in wellness solution providers, Technogym, which will provide an unparalleled experience for USTA Player Development.”

About Technogym

Founded in 1983, Technogym is a world leading international supplier of technology and design driven products and services in the Wellness and Fitness industry. Technogym provides a complete range of cardio, strength and functional equipment alongside a digital cloud based platform allowing consumers to connect with their personal wellness experience anywhere, both on the equipment and via mobile when outdoors. With over 2,000 employees and 13 branches globally, Technogym is present in over 100 countries. More than 65,000 Wellness centers and 200,000 private homes in the world are equipped with Technogym. Technogym was the official supplier for the last five editions of the Olympic Games: Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Turin 2006, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and has been appointed as Official Supplier also for Rio 2016.

About USTA

The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level -- from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization with more than 715,000 members, it invests 100% of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, the highest-attended annual sporting event in the world, and launched the US Open Series, linking seven summer WTA and ATP World Tour tournaments to the US Open. In addition, it owns approximately 90 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S. and selects the teams for the Davis Cup, Fed Cup, Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA’s philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs nationwide to benefit under-resourced youth through the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, go to USTA.com or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.