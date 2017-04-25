Take The Training Wheels Off! RealRyder International Joins AFS

This press release was provided by AFS. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, SANTA MONICA, CA, April 7, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) today proudly announced and welcomed the addition of RealRyder® International LLC, makers of the RealRyder ABF8 Indoor Cycle, to its membership and sponsorship ranks.

The RealRyder Indoor Cycle with its unique, patented articulating bike frame technology, allows the rider to fully engage their body and mind in a dynamic and functional indoor bike training experience. The RealRyder Cycling experience moves the rider across three planes of motion – creating the first biomechanical advance in years in the traditional “stationary” cycling category.

“We’re always looking for industry leaders to join AFS, especially companies on the cutting edge, bringing unique products to the market,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “RealRyder certainly does that and we’re very happy to welcome them to our studio community.”

“Cutting edge” would be putting it mildly. Created by Colin Irving nearly 15 years ago, RealRyder was born of a simple concept, “to make the stationary bike more like a bike.” This meant going beyond the no-riding, no-steering, no-balancing of conventional stationary bikes.

“We wanted more than just another pedaling contraption, we wanted an indoor riding machine that you could steer, lean, and balance on top of,” said Irving, the CEO and Co-Founder of RealRyder International LLC. “We imagined this not only to be more fun, but actually a better workout than just pedaling away on static equipment locked into one plane.”

“The boutique studio market that AFS represents has been at the heart of our business model since we launched the RealRyder Bike ten years ago,” said Jackie Mendes, RealRyder International’s Director. “It’s always so incredibly gratifying to offer a product that helps our studio owners differentiate their business from competitors. Our bikes have proven time and again to play a significant role in member loyalty.”

Now thriving in more than 50 countries, RealRyder International serves boutique cycling/yoga/Pilates and personal training studios, health clubs, physical therapy centers, rehab, wellness facilities, professional athletic training centers, colleges/universities, and all branches of the U.S. Military. The company also offers progressive education programs that reach thousands of cycling instructors worldwide.

More information about Ryder Indoor Cycling can be found at http://www.realryder.com/. View the RealRyder 2017 Brand Video here.

