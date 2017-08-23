Sweetwater Country Club Fitness and Sports Center Takes Member Workouts to Next Level with New Functional Movement Training Area Equipped by Escape Fitness

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Cincinnati, Ohio, August 17, 2017—Sweetwater County Club in Sugarland, Texas recently reinvented its fitness and sports center to take member workouts to the next level with colorful, dynamic equipment from Escape Fitness to create a functional movement training space.

Check it out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRGTO7BLdMk

Under new ownership and management with CBIGG Mgt. Inc., Sweetwater Country Club surveyed its members and found they wanted a fitness facility that was new, reliable and varied. With membership ranging from first-time and casual exercisers to fitness enthusiasts, school-aged athletes and professionals, they decided to bring movement and functionality to the club to better cater to their diverse fitness needs.

To accomplish this, Sweetwater expanded its strength and conditioning space and converted two racquetball courts to become home to its new Escape system--reinventing both the equipment and the atmosphere to help drive participation and retention.

Working with Marathon Fitness, the newly created functional movement training area has been to fully reimagined and reinvented to be multi-functional with multiple amenities around the Escape Fitness’ Octagon with HTS and Storage. Also included are Escape’s TIYRs, PLYOBOXES, Vertballs, Slamballs and Medballs, GRIPRs, Bulgarian Bags, Sandbags and Corebags, and RACK5 plus powerbands, kettlebells, mats, and a QUAD SLED. While providing an attractive feature to entice new members, the refit also expands the capability for personal and group training. In fact, Sweetwater now offers seven classes through its professional training staff using the new Escape equipment.

“We use the word “reinvention” versus “renovation” because the enhancements have literally changed the way members have used the club, feel about the club and refer to the club. For instance, we’re starting to see an increase in not only the new areas but also basketball and aquatics,” said Patrick Petit, general manager, Sweetwater Country Club. “This completed project has helped increase the pride our members have in belonging to Sweetwater.”

“Our new functional movement training area has made a huge difference in a short time because the Escape equipment and configuration allows us to get so much done in a small space,” said Leroy Franklin, athletic director and head strength and conditioning coach, Sweetwater Country Club. “Functional fitness is as relevant to everyday living as it is to whatever sport you play. By adding it, we’re taking our fitness facility to the next level, way beyond what members could find at all the other country club gyms. At Sweetwater, no matter your fitness capability or level, there’s something for everyone.”

“Exercisers today seek that boutique studio feel in their workout facilities,” said Christopher Eyre, West Coast Account Executive, Escape Fitness. “When you give members an exciting fitness space, well equipped with the latest, and staffed with trainers who can help them achieve real results, you meet their fitness needs and you create passionate advocates for the club. ”

To fully ensure Sweetwater’s training staff gets the most out of their new Escape equipment to deliver the most to their members, Marathon and Escape provided Leroy and his staff hands-on training sessions, as well as access to additional training online.

