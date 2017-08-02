Study Shows Members Exercise Levels Increase by 40% with Gamification

This press release was provided by MYZONE. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

AUSTRALIA – August 2, 2017 – MYZONE today reports the positive results of a recent gamification study performed by 12RND Fitness in Australia. The study showed an increase in every single metric, for every club who participated, with members training for longer periods of time, more often, and at a higher effort level.

The study took place during a 21-day period at fourteen 12RND Fitness facilities and involved more than 800 members. Utilizing MYZONE technology, 12RND Fitness reviewed the exercise data of its members involved during the 21-day challenge period and compared it to their exercise data 21 days prior to the challenge to assess the impact the challenge had on its members exercise behavior.

On average, members registered 38% more workouts during the study, burned 38% more calories, and earned 41% more MYZONE effort points or MEPs, which are awarded based on the members effort level for each minute of exercise, compared to the previous period. For some clubs members increased over 80% compared to the baseline period. In addition, analysis showed overall exercise was 16% higher in the post challenge period compared to pre-challenge, suggesting the positive effect of the challenge continued post challenge.

This supports other studies which have demonstrated the effect of gamification and MYZONE in increasing visit frequency and effort, in turn driving member retention and results. Through the MYZONE system, facilities can create in-club challenges, team vs. team challenges, as well as challenge other MYZONE facilities.

“MYZONE is an important part of our product and member experience,” said Tim West, Founder of 12RND Fitness, “It helps our members track their intensity and regularity of their workouts as well as enhancing social accountability and camaraderie amongst the club community. In this case it gave members a chance to represent their tribe in our club vs club challenge and members jumped at the chance to be involved. “

About MYZONE

MYZONE is a wearable fitness technology company that develops accurate wearable technology, to provide engaging and motivational experiences to support behavior change that make exercise habits stick. MYZONE’s primary markets are premium gyms and health clubs, corporate wellness sites and educational establishments. MYZONE is already represented in over 4,000 facilities in 35 countries. For more information, visit http://www.myzone.org/.

About 12RND Fitness

12 Round Fitness (12RND) is a new boutique fitness franchise which aims to provide the most convenient, results-driven product in the world. Each 12RND club is a purpose-built boxing and functional strength training facility, designed to deliver workouts created around the format of a 12-round boxing contest that maximising results for members in less than 45 min.

The model is also designed to deliver results for franchise owners with a low initial investment, proven systems and strong returns. Testament to this is the growth rate of the group with over 50 franchises sold in the first 18 months and plans to enter the US and UK markets in early 2018. For more information about 12RND contact [email protected] or go to www.12round.com