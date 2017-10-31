Strength and Conditioning Certification Dedicated to Tactical Communities Approved for Post 911 GI Bill

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

Colorado Springs, CO – Service members seeking a strength and conditioning certification to train their peers can now utilize the Post 911 GI Bill to obtain the only nationally-accredited certification dedicated to the challenges and demands specific to tactical communities. The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator (TSAC-F) certification will provide the necessary tools for eligible participants to train Service Members to increase performance capabilities, recognize and correct patterns related to injury propensity (the potential for injuries to occur), and to build resiliency throughout their career. The foundation of the TSAC program’s education and training is designed to be a force multiplier and force extender to our nation’s Armed Services. The certification is evidence and science-based and has been developed in close coordination with strength coaches, researchers, and educators working within the military. The TSAC-F and other NSCA certifications are also great for Service Members who are transitioning out of the military.

Eligible spouses may also take advantage of NSCA’s portable fitness credentials through the Military Spouse Career Advancement Account (MyCAA) Scholarship. The NSCA-Certified Personal Trainer (NSCA-CPT) and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) certifications provide an excellent opportunity for spouses to have a portable career as a personal trainer or strength and conditioning coach. MyCAA is a workforce development program that provides up to $4,000 of tuition assistance to eligible military spouses. The scholarship helps military spouses pursue licenses, certificates, certifications, or associate degrees necessary to gain employment in high-demand, high-growth portable career fields and occupations. Spouses may use their MyCAA funds at any academic institution approved for participation in the MyCAA Scholarship.

“This is an exciting time in the evolution of the TSAC program. We have seen a steady increase in the number of participants in not only our TSAC program conferences and trainings, but an additional increase in participation from within the tactical community in our other certifications and credentials”, says Tyler Christiansen, NSCA TSAC Program Manager.

NSCA is the only certifying organization recognized as a DoD approved credentialing resource (DODI 1015.10, MCO 1700.29, etc.) that has a program dedicated to the tactical community. Required documentation (pre-filled) and guidance can be found on the NSCA TSAC program website at https://www.nsca.com/nsca-gov-resources/. Consult with your Post 911 GI Bill rep for details on eligibility.

