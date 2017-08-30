StarCycle Adds Top Industry Names to Leadership Team to Fuel National Expansion

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

StarCycle, a boutique indoor cycling studio, is pleased to announce today the addition of four new people to its leadership team on the heels of closing a private round of funding in June. StarCycle welcomes Steve Cuthrell, chief operations officer, Hanna Boone, chief creative officer, Lainie Belitz, vice president of operations, and Jeffrey Frankel, chief legal counsel. The new leadership hires will support franchise operations and studio expansion as part of StarCycle's national growth.

Cuthrell brings more than 30 years of experience in corporate and strategic development to StarCycle, including a strong background in franchise operations, sales and development. Prior to joining StarCycle, Cuthrell led a team of regional developers covering 235 locations for Massage Envy. Under his leadership, Cuthrell will be responsible for evolving studio operations with a key focus on refining a successful expansion model and growing franchise sales.

Boone joins StarCycle as a previous Barre3 veteran where she was the creative director. Boone brings deep experience and passion in building fitness lifestyle brands that resonate with the active consumer. In addition to Barre3, Boone has developed her career with top fitness lifestyle brands like Nike, K2 Sports and the Olympic Games.

Belitz was most recently senior director of operations for Pure Barre, the largest barre fitness concept in the nation where she managed operations and grew the franchise from its early days with a handful of locations to over 450 today. With extensive management experience in the fitness industry, Belitz brings valuable knowledge in the fitness franchise space, well-positioning StarCycle and its present and future franchisees to be a force in the fitness industry.

Frankel brings more than 30 years of experience in the franchise industry. Previously having served as the chief legal officer of Massage Envy for eight years during its explosive growth from 2006 to 2014. He served for 12 years as the Vice President and corporate counsel for MicroAge Computer Centers, Inc. He also served as the company's managing director of International Franchise Development.

Co-founders Dionne Del Carlo and Erin Moone launched StarCycle to fill a void in the fitness industry, noticing something was missing from the highly competitive space. Over the last five years, StarCycle has grown from a single studio into a franchise-based model that has already offered a path to independent business ownership while helping riders achieve their goals. StarCycle's science-based, full-body spin experience paired with seasoned franchise development expertise will drive the growth of StarCycle, creating opportunity for entrepreneurs interested in the fitness industry.

"We are on the precipice of new evolution and growth for StarCycle, and we are thrilled to have Steve, Lainie, Hanna, and Jeffrey join us as we continue to expand across the country", said Dionne Del Carlo and Erin Moone, co-founders of StarCycle "Their passion and commitment to growing StarCycle will help us reach even more clients and make business ownership a reality for passionate entrepreneurs interested in fitness."

Headquartered in Portland, Ore. with studios in the Portland-area, Southwest Washington and Colorado, StarCycle is part of a new breed of indoor cycling studios that utilizes music and choreography for a physical and mental approach to cycling. The studio's science-based, 45-minute classes are set to music with inspiring and approachable instructors. Each center also offers childcare, as part of their commitment to make working out easy and realistic for riders, especially moms. Not only does StarCycle empower its riders, its unique franchise model encourages future to business leaders to pursue entrepreneurship.