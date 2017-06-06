Stages® Indoor Cycling Announces Acquisition of VismoX Group Cycling Platform

This press release was provided by Stages Indoor Cycling. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Portland, OR, June 5, 2017—Stages® Indoor Cycling is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of VismoX. VismoX is an advanced group cycling software platform originally developed by Virtual Cycling AS of Norway. Stages is the leader in using power data to inform and inspire athletes’ performances, with a range of indoor bikes and indoor cycling software, as well as power meters, GPS units, and coaching software for outdoor cycling. Stages has been the global distributor for VismoX and the acquisition is effective immediately.

VismoX is the software at the heart of Stages Flight, the unrivaled suite of comprehensive indoor cycling experiences and management tools. Stages Flight features web-based club and instructor tools for the creation, scheduling, and management of Stages Flight classes as well as participant accounts with user histories and community engagement. All of this is powered by in-studio software and hardware featuring precise power measurement and ANT+ capabilities to deliver the most engaging, dynamic, and immersive indoor cycling experience in the industry.

“At Stages Cycling we’re focused 100% on cycling. Our goal is to help commercial studios create the best cycling experience possible and to help their members be their best - the acquisition of VismoX builds on our ability to do just that,” says Jim Liggett, CEO of Stages Cycling. “We now have the capability to offer our customers an industry-leading ecosystem that is unrivaled.”

“We depend on Stages Cycling to provide innovative products and technology that help us create a unique and exhilarating cycling experience for our members,” says Christian Mason, Managing Director of Virgin Active South East Asia. “The combination of Stages Flight and Stages indoor bikes is a proven winner for us. We’re excited to see what the Stages team comes up with next.”

Stages Cycling also announced record-setting Q1 financial results. Stages Indoor Cycling is the fastest growing indoor fitness equipment company in the world with 163% growth in 2016. Strong sales of Stages SC studio bikes and global deployment of the Stages Flight group cycling platform contributed to their strong financial performance.

Stages Cycling LLC, with offices in Portland, OR and Boulder CO, launched the Stages Power meter in 2012, immediately making waves in the power measurement category. Stages has expanded into the commercial and home fitness categories with the SC3 commercial indoor cycling bike, with groundbreaking features designed to improve rider experience and increase durability. In 2016, Stages completed the outdoor power training ecosystem with Stages Dash, a performance GPS head unit, and Stages Link, a cloud-based training service, guiding athletes to their best performances on the road and indoors through easy analytics, education, and custom coaching. More information at stagescycling.com