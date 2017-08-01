Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center Hires Jared Blitz as New Fitness and Wellness Manager

This press release was provided by JCC Denver. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

DENVER, Colo., July 31, 2017 – The Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center (JCC Denver) just hired Jared Blitz as the facility’s new Fitness and Wellness Manager. In this role, Jared will oversee personal training, pilates, massage and the implementation of center-wide integrated wellness programming along with day-to-day operations.

“We are thrilled to add Jared to our team at the JCC Denver’s Fitness and Wellness Center,” said Mark Siebert, JCC Denver’s director of fitness and membership. “Jared brings with him over a decade of teaching and mentoring experience in the exercise science field, along with experience with the launch and implementation of medically integrated programming. With Jared’s experience in the health and wellness industry, the JCC Denver has a lot to look forward to in the upcoming months and years.”

Prior to joining the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center, Jared was an adjunct professor of Exercise Science at Mesa Community College in Mesa, Ariz. as well as the Fitness Center Supervisor at Mesa Community College’s Department of Exercise Science. Jared has a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Liberal Studies from Arizona State University.

The Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center Fitness and Wellness Center offers a 10,000 square foot facility complete with personal trainers, instructors and a plethora of classes for the community as well as sports leagues and an aquatics center with indoor and outdoor pools. The Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center is located at 350 S. Dahlia St. in Denver, Colo. For more information, visit www.jccdenver.org or call (303) 399-2660.

ABOUT STAENBERG-LOUP JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER

The Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center (JCC Denver) serves the metro-Denver area through educational, social, cultural, fitness, sports and other programs that are rooted in Jewish values. The JCC Denver’s mission is to build a community, rooted in Jewish values, where everyone feels like they belong. The J’s four program areas focus on connection, community and well-being and include: a robust fitness, sports, tennis and aquatic center; Early Childhood Engagement, including an Early Learning School and a variety of programs for families; the Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC) which offers Denver Children’s Theatre, JAAMM Fest (Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies & Music), Denver Jewish Film Festival, Wolf Summer Theater Academy, Art Academy and adult art classes; summer camps including Ranch Camp and Camp Shai; intergenerational and older adult programming like the Grandparent Connect Group and Jewish Aging Mastery Program (JAMP). The JCC Denver is located at 350 S. Dahlia St. in Denver. For more information, visit www.jccdenver.org or call (303) 399-2660.