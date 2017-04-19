SpeedGrip: Most Powerful Non-slip, Performance Enhancing Sports Insoles to Date

BROOKLYN, N.Y. April 5, 2017 - Storelli, a sports technology company, has just introduced their newest secret weapon in their line of protective and performance sports apparel, SpeedGrip Insoles. These intelligently-designed insoles fit into any sports shoe and essentially glue the player's foot to their shoe so that it responds instantaneously to the movements being made.

In both wet and dry conditions, their gripping properties have been shown to improve an athlete's reaction time, give them more power and control over their movements, and result in a better performance overall. As an added bonus, less slippage means more protection against injuries like rolled ankles and blisters that result from too much movement between the foot and the shoe.

“After athletes spend thousands of hours training, their performance will come down to fractions of a second. So why risk it all by using suboptimal insoles? SpeedGrip Insoles give athletes that edge that will make all the hours of blood and sweat worthwhile" explained Claudio Storelli, CEO of Storelli.

SpeedGrip Insoles can be used for any sport including soccer, basketball, tennis, track, baseball, skateboarding— the list goes on. These insoles are also ultra-thin and loaded with features like anti-microbial odor blocking foam and fabric, a perforated forefront for breathability, and a special heel-tab that locks heel movements to reduce up and down friction. The surface of the insoles is covered with non-slip SpeedGrip fabric, which was developed in-house especially for SpeedGrip insoles.

Storelli continued, "As a sports technology company filled with passionate professionals – we are innovating every day trying to find new ways to give athletes that extra edge. Insoles are an invisible part of the boot, so they are often forgotten. But they represent the foundation of an athlete’s stance, so we redesigned them to be the best they can be. That's why we developed SpeedGrip, our simplest and most powerful gear for athletes to date."

About Storelli

Storelli, a Brooklyn-based sports technology startup, was founded in 2013. Their team of scientists, designers, creatives, and business leaders are passionate about giving athletes an edge to break mental and physical barriers that hinder performance. Their protective apparel and headgear has been adopted by world-class athletes around the globe.

SpeedGrip Insoles are being introduced to the market through Kickstarter and will be available for pre-order from now until May 12. Early adopters can benefit from discounts of up to 40% off of the suggested retail value.

Kickstarter page: http://kck.st/2p1PGZq

For additional information about STORELLI please visit our website, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.