SilverSneakers Celebrates 25 Years of Changing Lives

CHANDLER, Ariz. (April 19, 2017) - SilverSneakers®, the nation’s leading community fitness program for older adults, is celebrating 25 years of improving the physical, social and mental health of millions of older Americans. For decades, the program has engaged participants in physical activity, as well as created new friendships with a welcoming member community. Throughout 2017, SilverSneakers will commemorate the silver anniversary with classes, members and partners who have made the program a success for more than two decades.

No other fitness program in the U.S. has such a rich history and experience in delivering older adult fitness. In 1992, SilverSneakers was founded by Mary Swanson, whose father served as the inspiration for the nationally acclaimed fitness program. Mary’s father, after surviving a heart attack at age 51, pledged to improve his quality of life with regular physical activity through the first formalized exercise class designed specifically for older adults.

“I have had the privilege to meet with many of our members across the country, and I’m always moved by the stories they share about how SilverSneakers has changed their lives. We are excited to celebrate SilverSneakers silver anniversary and the positive difference the program makes for members, their families and the community,” said Donato Tramuto, CEO of Tivity Health, parent company of SilverSneakers.

Today, more than 14 million people are eligible for the SilverSneakers benefit at no additional cost through more than 60 health plans, including the nation’s leading Medicare Advantage health plans, Medicare Supplement carriers and group retiree plans.

What began as a first-of-its-kind fitness class for older adults, has not only expanded nationwide, but has become a health movement that has evolved to accommodate all fitness levels and interests through thoughtfully designed programs and networks:

SilverSneakers: Original classes including Classic, CardioFit, Circuit, Stability and Splash

SilverSneakers BOOM ® : A revolutionary fitness series designed for Baby Boomers and active older adults offering fast-paced, higher intensity group exercise classes.

SilverSneakers FLEX™: A community fitness network with more than 70 types of unique classes taught in convenient neighborhood locations, such as churches, recreation centers, older-adult living communities, etc.

SilverSneakers is available at more than 13,000 participating gyms and fitness centers, with unrestricted access and unlimited visits to every location in the national network. The program offers specialized group class, and access to each location’s basic amenities, including weights, treadmills, pools and more.

To learn more about SilverSneakers’ 25th Anniversary, visit SilverSneakers25.com.