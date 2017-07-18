Shred415 Turns to Franchising to Rev Up National Growth

This press release was provided by Shred415. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

CHICAGO – Shred415, a high-intensity, dynamic interval training fitness concept, is expanding its national footprint through franchising. With nine locations currently open throughout the Chicagoland area, St. Louis and Indianapolis, the emerging brand has announced this exciting franchise opportunity and aims to sign more than 30 franchise agreements before year’s end in markets across the United States.

Since opening its flagship location in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, Shred415’s increasingly popular classes have grown rapidly to meet marketplace demand. Shred415 offers a 60-minute instructor-led interval training class alternating between speed and endurance drills on top-quality treadmills and strength and functional movement training on the floor, with each class designed to increase muscle and burn calories in a fun, fast-paced workout tailored to every individual’s level and goals. With a proven business model and impressive potential revenue – each location on average generating more than $1 million in gross revenue – the Shred415 franchise offering presents an unmatched investment opportunity in the continuously booming fitness industry that shows no signs of slowing.

Shred415 was founded in 2011 by friends, moms and fitness aficionados, Bonnie Micheli and Tracy Roemer, in response to a glaring lack of experiential boutique fitness concepts in the Chicagoland area. Meeting as neighbors with similarly aged children, the pair became fast friends and bonded over their shared love for fitness. Tracy boasts two decades of teaching and business management experience both for large and small gym concepts and Bonnie leverages a decade of teaching and management experience in the boutique fitness space on top of another decade of relevant business experience. Fed up with the lack of boutique studio options available to them in Chicago, the two joined forces to create Shred415.

“We created Shred415 to cater to busy parents and professionals searching for an energizing and efficient workout, and our message, mission and environment resonates strongly with our client base,” said Tracy Roemer, co-founder of Shred415. “Passion, commitment and delivering on our promise to provide an unmatched workout experience has been fueling our brand’s growth throughout the Midwest for the past six years. We’re in the perfect position to begin introducing our concept to new entrepreneurs and ‘Shredders’ alike across the country.”

Shred415 is seeking qualified, community-minded franchisees with a passion for the fitness industry to continue its growth through single and multi-unit franchise deals. For franchise prospects who are committed to purchasing multiple studios, Shred415 offers a reduction in the franchising fee for each location. By the end of 2020, Shred415 aims to have over 300 franchise agreements inked with 150 studios open to the public.

“As we grow, we’re committed to continue fulfilling our vision by consistently offering an unparalleled fitness experience,” added Bonnie Micheli, co-founder of Shred415. “We look forward to expanding through franchise partnerships that will be able to take advantage of our unique business model with exceptional unit-level economics.”

For more information on the Shred415 franchise opportunity, please visit www.shred415.com/franchising.

