SHIFT Formula Joins AFS, Combining Fitness, Nutrition & Marketing

(OAKLAND, CA, FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, June 9, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) today proudly announced and welcomed the addition of SHIFT Formula™ to its membership and sponsorship partner program.

With a focus on society’s never ending battle with weight gain, and leveraging their fitness, health club and marketing experiences, co-founders Barb and Charlie McDermott have created a formula that builds a studio’s credibility, community relevance, and revenue streams – all while improving the health of clients.

The SHIFT Formula™ provides participating fitness professionals and studio owners with a turnkey program that moves from the “what you should do” to the “this is how you do it.” The end result is a comprehensive online and offline program that an owner can immediately implement into his or her business’ offering.

“Every now and then somebody cracks the code,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “The multi-billion dollar nutrition-based weight loss industry has been an elusive fitness target – along with the millions of people who need – and often want – our help. SHIFT Formula™ makes that connection. We couldn’t be happier to welcome them to AFS.”

Research shows that over 29 million people suffer from diabetes, and even more millions from heart disease, inflammation, depression and all sorts of diet induced health maladies. SHIFT solves the client’s struggle with weight gain and incessant food cravings, transforming them into a hunger-free, fat burning machine without dieting or eating special foods.

“With the SHIFT Formula™ you get a proven, science-based program that gets individuals out of pain and health crisis and back to a state of optimal energy, vitality, and healing,” said Charlie McDermott. “And we do all this without pills, potions, powders, or products.”

The SHIFT journey started when the McDermott’s daughter Erin was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at age 16. Despite following the general protocol (exercise, balanced organic diet), Erin’s health deteriorated to the point that Barb McDermott took matters into her own hands and created the SHIFT Formula™.

Business owners seeking to enter the diabetes and weight loss arena want someone they can trust - an established authority who not only understands the market but can also provide a step-by-step guide to implement the program to reach that market.

With SHIFT, fitness studios and professionals have just that opportunity - to partner with a respected brand, on the cutting edge, that simplifies client attraction for their business.

More information on SHIFT Formula can be found at http://ShiftYourGrowth.com.

The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) is the only membership community dedicated solely to the business of fitness studios. AFS provides studio owners and developers a wide array of business-specific products, services, and benefits that enable them to more effectively manage and grow their businesses, building on the passion, compassion and courage they’ve already shown. www.afsfitness.com