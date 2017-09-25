In-Shape To Raise $100,000 For Cancer Research

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

#InShapeFightsCancer campaign benefits the American Cancer Society and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

STOCKTON, Ca. SEPTEMBER 21, 2017: In-Shape Health Clubs, California’s top destination for fitness and recreation, announced today its goal to raise $100,000 in the month of October for its 3rd annual campaign to fundraise for cancer research.

In-Shape will raise money in a variety of ways: In-Shape will donate $1 for every new member who joins in October; will be the flagship sponsor of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events in Stockton, Modesto and Bakersfield; will host Weekend Warrior themed work out classes every weekend in October; will sell paper Kettlebells and special edition active wear; and will donate $1 for every photo shared on social media tagged with #InShapeFightsCancer.

“Cancer affects us all,” said In-Shape CEO Rich Nelsen. “Our goal is to inspire our communities to live healthy, fit and happy and #InShapeFightsCancer helps us fulfill this mission in a meaningful way,” he said.

New this year, In-Shape is partnering with 13 year old Hollis Belger, a Bay Area native, and one of the top individual fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. She will be hosting a soccer clinic and shootout competition on October 8 at In-Shape Antioch. For a $10 donation, kids aged 5-15 can learn her tips and tricks to juggling for over 23 minutes without stopping, score some goals, and win some prizes. Plus, an In-Shape personal trainer will lead the whole family in a fun, boot camp style warm up. All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

"The communities in our clubs are supportive – whether it’s being there for each other through a fitness journey, a family transition, or a fight against cancer. Our members are considerate and passionate individuals, so while it may be ambitious, we are confident we can meet this goal,” Nelsen said.

In-Shape’s fitness partners are also helping with the campaign. Les Mills and Precore Fitness Equipment are sponsoring four of the weekend warrior classes.

“In-Shape, together with our partners and members, sees this campaign as a wonderful opportunity to support innovative cancer research that will make a real difference to reduce the number of lives lost to this disease,” finished Nelsen.

For more information about the campaign and how to get involved visit inshape.com/fightcancer. Don’t forget to join the fun and follow our progress on social media with #InShapeFightsCancer.

ABOUT IN-SHAPE HEALTH CLUBS

In-Shape Health Clubs operates over 70 full-service fitness clubs throughout California. For over 35 years, In-Shape has built communities where members are motivated to be healthy, fit and happy. With free weights, group fitness classes, indoor and outdoor pools, cardio equipment, basketball, tennis, racquetball and personal training, In-Shape has something for everyone. So, when members are here, they know they’re surrounded by people who always have their back... even if it’s a little sweaty.

That’s the #inshapeattitude. Learn more at www.inshape.com