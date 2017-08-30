In-Shape Focuses on Corporate Wellness Hiring Carlo Verdugo to Lead Charge

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

STOCKTON, Ca. AUGUST 30, 2017: In-Shape Health Clubs, California’s top destination for fitness and recreation, today announced Carlo Verdugo will lead its corporate partnerships team to bring the best corporate health and fitness programs to Californian employers.

A recent meta- analysis found that each dollar spent on wellness programs saves $3.27 in health care costs and $2.73 in absenteeism costs[1]. Another study found, healthier employees are not only less expensive and less absent, but are also more productive[2].

“In-Shape’s goal is to be the best health and fitness partner to businesses in our communities. We do this by providing employees affordable access to a network of health clubs that have amenities like free weights, group fitness classes, Kids Clubs, indoor and outdoor pools, cardio equipment, racquetball, and personal training,” said In-Shape CEO Rich Nelsen on the program.

“Carlo’s experience in sales, operations and corporate wellness makes him the perfect person to drive growth in our corporate partnerships,” he said.

Healthier employees are happier, more motivated, more productive employees. So, it’s no wonder that 92 per cent of US employers with 200 or more employees currently have some form of corporate wellness program[3].

“California employers need a proactive and innovative partner to create personalized and relevant fitness programs and solutions for their employees. Partnering with In-Shape gives employees access to best-in-class amenities, a huge network of clubs, and member centric services at a great value. I’m excited to build new partnerships, and reach more people through our program,” said Verdugo on his new role.

Mr. Verdugo, who spent a decade with Jamba Juice and five years with Jack in the Box, takes over from Kris Mulkey, who was promoted to VP of Marketing in April. He leads a team of account managers who partner with over 600 Californian employers.

ABOUT IN-SHAPE HEALTH CLUBS

In-Shape Health Clubs operates over 70 full-service fitness clubs throughout California. For over 35 years, In-Shape has built communities where members are motivated to be healthy, fit and happy. With free weights, group fitness classes, indoor and outdoor pools, cardio equipment, basketball, tennis, racquetball and personal training, In-Shape has something for everyone. So, when members are here, they know they’re surrounded by people who always have their back... even if it’s a little sweaty. That’s the #inshapeattitude. Learn more at www.inshape.com.