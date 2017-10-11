SH1FT® Announces Partnership With Fitness On Demand

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

London, UK – October 4th, 2017 – SH1FT, the revolutionary new functional HIIT brand, announced today that it has entered a partnership with Fitness On Demand™, to deliver SH1FT workouts to fitness studios worldwide.

Fitness On Demand™ is a leading virtual group fitness platform. They provide fitness studios access to a wealth of premium virtual fitness content, which users can access at designated times scheduled by the facility, or on-demand at a time that suits them.

Fitness On Demand offers two products; GROUP™ and SO1O™. GROUP is designed for fitness studios and small group training zones, instantly injecting hundreds of premium fitness classes into otherwise moderately utilized spaces. Classes broadcast wirelessly on any large format video display, enabling facilities to increase class frequency, format, and quality. SO1O is designed for a single user on the workout floor, transforming even the smallest of spaces into a self-service guided training station with premium content led by the most renowned fitness professionals on the planet.

SH1FT stands for Smart High Intensity Functional Training and is designed to allow people of every fitness level to train smarter and stay fit for life. SH1FT will initially release workouts across both the GROUP and SO1O products, which will vary from five minute ‘Rush’ workouts, to longer, themed, group fitness HIIT workouts focusing on cardio, strength and stretching. All workouts are tailored to all levels and use bodyweight only meaning they can be done anywhere.

“SH1FT are excited to expand our offering into new fitness studios via Fitness On Demand. SH1FT is growing quickly with new instructors and classes launching all the time, but this partnership will allow us to bring our SH1FT workouts to thousands of class goers worldwide which we are absolutely thrilled about it” said Will Brereton, Founder of SH1FT.

Megan Rivero, Senior Manager, Programming & Partnerships at Fitness On Demand says “When we first saw the SH1FT workouts, we knew they would be a fantastic addition to the platform. The SH1FT content stands out due to the smart and functional approach to the workouts as well as the unique workout themes. The fun and light hearted ethos of SH1FT is something we believe class goers will love. The Fitness On Demand favorite is ‘Grand Slam’, a tennis inspired workout.”

Fitness On Demand and SH1FT share a mutual goal – to make premium quality group fitness classes accessible to all. SH1FTs mission is to develop a workout, technology platform and price point that anyone can take advantage of and the partnership with Fitness On Demand will take them one step closer to that goal.

ABOUT SH1FT:

SH1FT® is the next generation of high intensity training. We believe that hard work shouldn't be hard on your body, and every workout combines the best bits of HIIT with the principles of functional fitness, moving the body through 6 degrees of freedom and allowing people of every fitness level to train smarter and stay fit for life. Your own bodyweight is the tool you’ll use to build aerobic fitness, a stronger core and lean muscles as you sweat through simple progressions that work for all fitness levels. Official SH1FT® Coaches can teach anywhere - no gym licence fee, no equipment.

ABOUT FITNESS ON DEMAND:

Fitness On Demand™ is a Minnesota-based market-leading developer of fitness delivery products for media and programming. Since 2010, Fitness On Demand™ has allowed facilities around the world to deliver premium fitness programming to their users. Their innovative delivery systems offer robust content and flexible audiovisual integration, along with a comprehensive web management tool that enables any facility to instantly offer fitness solutions that optimize space, streamline operations, and offer unparalleled variety.