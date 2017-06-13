The Retention People Become TRP with Vibrant New Look

This press release was provided by TRP. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Customer experience management software providers, The Retention People have become TRP; launching their fresh new visual identity across software, website and brand collateral today (Tuesday June 13th 2017).

The new branding has been designed to better represent the company’s goal of creating raving fans (members who love their clubs) and enhance the experience of interacting with the brand by bringing their visual identity up to meet the world leading software and service they provide the industry.

James Charles, who led the project, said “This is an incredibly exciting time for TRP and our customers. The new brand identity is just one outcome of the great things that are going on within TRP every day. Whilst our look has changed, we really want to emphasize that brand values, software and the great people who support it haven’t and we are as committed and passionate as ever about empowering health and fitness club operators to delight their members with the delivery of an exceptional customer experience.”

Part of the Jonas Group of companies, TRP provides fully integrated customer experience management tools for targeted in-club interactions, intelligent automated email and SMS journeys, and actionable member feedback to operators across the globe empowering them to increase referrals, improve sales and drive concessionary spend.

You can take a look at TRP’s new website here: www.trpcem.com