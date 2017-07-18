ReserveKing to Launch Online Fitness Reservation Service in the Washington, D.C. Metro Area, Connecting Gyms and Fitness Studios with New Customers

This press release was provided by ReserveKing. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

WASHINGTON – July 18, 2017 – ReserveKing LLC, provider of a non-subscription-based online reservation service that enables users to discover and book premier fitness activities, affordably, while on the go, today announced that its reservation service will officially launch in the Washington, D.C. area in the fall of 2017. Through its unique online portal, ReserveKing makes it easier for fitness enthusiasts to quickly find, schedule and pay for workouts at local fitness centers, while helping gym and studio owners increase membership and build brand awareness.

ReserveKing offers the most competitive profit-sharing model in the industry, empowering fitness center owners to dramatically increase revenue, while promoting their exercise classes to thousands of new and potential lifelong clients.

Additionally, by handling the marketing, payment and scheduling operations for local gyms and fitness studios, ReserveKing enables owners to focus on what truly matters; helping their clients achieve their specific fitness goals.

“I developed ReserveKing out of my own frustration of not being able to easily find accessible non-membership based fitness activities in the D.C. area that I could readily book on the go without spending enormous amounts of time researching,” said Reghe Ojaide, founder and CEO of ReserveKing. “After speaking with numerous local fitness studio and gym owners, we quickly realized their frustrations on competitive services, and decided to create a grassroots network that would be mutually beneficial to both owners and fitness seekers. The response has been overwhelming. To date we already have more than 3,000 potential users in our database and more than 30 local gyms and fitness studios signed up as partners.”

Gym and fitness studio owners looking to sign up with ReserveKing are able to register online to become a ReserveKing partner. Once they’re a member, gym and fitness studios can easily promote their service, classes and experienced instructors in under 10 minutes. Additionally, ReserveKing works with the owners to attract thousands of new and potential clients to help fill more class spots and increase revenue.

“I’m excited to partner with ReserveKing to grow my business and increase my customer base,” said Tony Bell, owner of Tony’s Boxing Gym located in Washington, D.C. “As a small business owner, it can be challenging to juggle both business operations as well as the promotion of our fitness classes. I joined ReserveKing because they offer the most competitive pricing structure, are extremely personable and actually care about helping me succeed.”

After its official launch in fall of 2017, ReserveKing plans to expand to other markets around the country. For more information about how gyms and fitness studios can partner with ReserveKing, visit www.reserveking.com/partners.

About ReserveKing:

ReserveKing LLC is the provider of a non-subscription-based online reservation service that enables users to discover and book premier fitness activities, affordably, while on the go. By partnering with the best boutique fitness studios and gyms in the area, ReserveKing makes it easier for busy health enthusiasts to fit fun and effective workouts into their unique schedules. For gyms and fitness studios, ReserveKing helps them build brand awareness, increase membership and drive sales. ReserveKing handles the marketing, payment and scheduling operations so that the gym owners can focus on what truly matters; helping their clients achieve their specific fitness goals. ReserveKing will launch its service in the Washington, D.C. area in the fall of 2017, with plans to expand to other markets around the country. For more information, visit https://reserveking.com/ and follow on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.