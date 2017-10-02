ReserveKing Announces Soft Launch of its Online Fitness Reservation Service in the Washington, D.C. Area, Supporting the Rapid Growth of the Local Fitness Community

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (PRWEB) SEPTEMBER 27, 2017 ReserveKing, provider of a non-subscription, D.C.-based online reservation service that offers curated fitness classes at premier boutique studios, gyms and boot camps at affordable prices, today announced the soft launch of its service in Washington, D.C. Twenty boutique gyms, studios and boot camps were selected for the soft launch – including KAAOS Gym and Athletic Training Center, DC Pilates and Bikram Hot Yoga Ivy City – and available for booking to ReserveKing’s active user database, which to-date consists of more than 3,700 fitness seekers.

Unlike other fitness services that lock users into pricey monthly subscriptions that limit when, where and how often they can take classes - hindering optimal fitness results - ReserveKing’s non-subscription service empowers users to take full control of their wellness journey to achieve their specific fitness goals. For an affordable price - capped at $25 per class - fitness seekers using ReserveKing can schedule an unlimited number of classes at exclusive gyms, studios and boot camps and gain reward points toward free and discounted classes. Additionally, by joining ReserveKing’s robust network, users can connect with friends, share their experience and gain the motivation needed to stay on track.

“We selected the D.C. area for the soft launch because of its fit, vibrant and diverse fitness community,” said Reghe Ojaide, founder and CEO of ReserveKing. “We’re excited to help fellow fitness entrepreneurs grow their businesses, and provide curated services to fitness enthusiasts.”

In addition to offering the most competitive profit-sharing model in the industry, ReserveKing’s dedicated customer service team works with each owner to streamline business operation by handling the marketing, payment and scheduling of classes. With direct access to thousands of fitness seekers through ReserveKing’s unique online portal, owners can quickly build brand awareness, increase membership and drive sales.

“I partnered with ReserveKing because I believe that local businesses give a community its flavor,” said Arthur Dunbar, owner of DC Pilates. “ReserveKing not only benefits my business, but also my clients; enabling me to focus on them instead of logistics.”

“In the fitness industry, results matter, and ReserveKing delivers on its value proposition,” said Larry D. Carroll Sr., owner of Kaaos Gym and Athletic Training Center. “ReserveKing offers more than just an online scheduling platform. They’re a trusted partner, and we value their commitment to helping us grow our business and promote our services.”

To book a class, visit https://www.reserveking.com/ and use promo code RES10 to receive 10 percent off your first class. For more information about how gyms, studios and boot camps can partner with ReserveKing, visit http://www.reserveking.com/partners. To attend the ReserveKing soft launch event, please RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fit-n-sip-happy-hour-event-tickets-37910917575.

About ReserveKing:

