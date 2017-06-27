PRAMA Launches in London

This press release was provided by PRAMA. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

International fitness training concept PRAMA launched in London at Harbour Club Kensington in June.

PRAMA is a revolution in training, as founder Marcos Requena, explains: “We were focused on creating something unique and different. No treadmills. No rower. No exercise bike. PRAMA combines great instructors, light and music with workouts designed for training strength, speed, agility, mobility, power and more.

“A combo of interactive screens, pressure sensitive floors and walls and lighting combinations, it tracks heart rate, times your sprints and interacts with you to put a bit of play back into your training, however you choose to move.”

In other words, imagine going to arcade games to break a sweat. The ultimate goal here is that clients have fun while working out. But do not be deceived, it will be a high intensity work out.

“You can burn up to 750 calories in a 45 minute class. Regular users will see an increase in stamina, endurance and feedback tells us, overall enjoyment for working out. All the user needs to do is push play on the workout they want.”

PAVIGYM is the company behind the new concept that’s already taking the United States by storm.

Jennifer Coccia is Fitness Director at Asphalt Green in New York City and their PRAMA studio, branded AG6: “We chose PRAMA because we love that, depending on how you program the system, it can be applicable for beginners to fitness or our elite athletes. For the athlete side, the reaction-time training is hugely valuable to us, because that is a very difficult component to train outside of a competition. It was important for us to be all-inclusive in this space right through to kids too and we use this concept when training our competitive youth teams; we have seen great results in their performance both on and off the field.”

Trending on US news channels, social media platforms and fitness titles, and already in leading fitness facilities across Sydney, Dubai and Hong Kong, Harbour Club Kensington opens the first PRAMA in London in June.

Speaking for Harbour Club Kensington, Sinead Johnson, shares the news: “Harbour Club Kensington is the first club in London to offer a new concept in fitness: PRAMA. PRAMA allows us to recreate different experiences and signature programmes for everyone to enjoy in a single space.“

PAVIGYM extends their PRAMA offering in July, with the launch of two new class programmes to accompany its interactive studio: STRENGTH and ENERGY.

PAVIGYM is all about innovation. 50 years ago these guys manufactured the highest performance sports shoes soles for Nike and Reebok. Fast forward 40 years and several innovations in rubber and flooring later, and the team have completed over 20,000 health and fitness installations the world over the last decade alone. So the odds are strong that at some point, you’ve been stood on their product one way or another.

Check out the schedule at Harbour Club Kensington for a full list of PRAMA programmes https://www.harbourclub.com/clubs/kensington/timetable.

For a full list of PRAMA studios by City visit https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?hl=es&authuser=0&mid=1taZGJQcaUuQixHBHgZErnlElOqs.

Follow the Team and the global launch of PRAMA @pavigym.

PR and press contact Emma Thornton, Project Manager, THE PROJECT NETWORK & Co, [email protected] +44 7585 415754.