Power Plate Joins Forces With Sklz And Exos To Create Fitness Powerhouse

CHICAGO – July 6, 2017 – Power Plate, the global leader in vibrating platforms to help you prepare faster, perform better and recover quicker, today announced a strategic partnership with SKLZ and a continuing partnership with EXOS. The two companies will work with Power Plate to offer new fitness and health training solutions and programs for their customers.

The Power Plate team has worked closely with SKLZ which makes athletes better for life by providing skill and performance training products, and EXOS, a leader in proactive health and performance, to create Innovate training kits and programs. The SKLZ products accessory kits – SKLZ Basic Accessory Kit and SKLZ Pro Accessory Kit – will be the ultimate compliment to the extraordinary health, fitness, and performance benefits of Power Plate. These new accessory kits will feature a variety of the training products SKLZ has become known for including; training cables, barrel rollers, medicine balls and kettlebells. In addition, Power Plate will begin providing these new accessory kits, along with existing Power Plate products, to EXOS for use in their existing facilities and training programs.

“We are very excited to partner with SKLZ and build on our relationship with EXOS as they share our same commitment to providing the best training solutions in the industry,” said Lee Hillman, CEO of Performance Health Systems, owner and manufacturer of Power Plate. “We are looking forward to working together to develop new products and programming that will help people achieve their fitness and health goals.”

Built on decades of research and development in the field of whole body vibration training, Power Plate products offer users the most technologically advanced and effective strength, conditioning and wellness methodology available today. Power Plate products have been proven in commercial settings for sports performance and rehabilitation facilities, and are currently utilized by a vast majority of professional and collegiate sports teams and organizations. Power Plate also offers an at-home solution with its Personal Power Plate, a compact and portable model, weighing less than 40 pounds, yet delivers many of the same benefits of the original larger models, including: improved strength, balance, circulation and flexibility. It is ideal for at-home and on-the-go workouts, can be conveniently stored under a bed or in a closet, and comes with a soft carrying case and remote control.

The new accessory kits are available now and can be found at https://powerplate.com/products/accessories

About Power Plate

Power Plate is owned, manufactured and distributed by Northbrook, Ill.-based Performance Health Systems LLC, a global company that delivers advanced technology solutions through its health and wellness equipment. Power Plate is the global leading vibrating platform that helps you prepare faster, perform better, and recover quicker. It makes you feel better by stimulating natural reflexes, increasing muscle activation, and improving circulation. Power Plate enhances any movement, simple or complex, typically performed on the ground.

About SKLZ

The SKLZ brand transforms lives through sport, fitness and play by providing the skill and performance training products and programs. Working across multiple sports, SKLZ is inspiring the next generation of competitive athletes. Top professional athletes and performance experts, like the team at EXOS, have partnered with SKLZ to support their own training and bring breakthrough innovations to athletes. Based in Carlsbad, California, SKLZ products and programs are available around the world at major sporting goods retailers, specialty retailers and SKLZ.com.

About EXOS

EXOS is a leader in the field of human performance, a category it created more than 15 years ago. Today, EXOS employs more than 3,500 people in over 400 locations worldwide. With award-winning facilities, technology, and services, EXOS connects people to the solutions they need and provides individualized plans based on time-tested fundamentals and research in order to help people take control of their health and performance. EXOS is trusted by hundreds of clients, including world champions in sports and one-quarter of Fortune 100 companies, as well as leaders in health care, military, and community organizations. To learn more, visit www.teamexos.com.