Power Plate Introduces Small Group Training Programs

CHICAGO – July 18, 2017 – Power Plate, the global leader in vibrating platforms that help you prepare faster, perform better and recover quicker, today announced the launch of its new small group training programs. This new training programming is designed to provide gyms and health clubs with training curriculums to bridge the gap between large group exercise classes and one-on-one training.

The new Power Plate small group training programs come with a package that includes a comprehensive launch kit that features Power Plate units and marketing support. Additionally, Power Plate will provide on-site training for the instructors who will be leading these new classes. Trainers will be provided with 30-minute class structures to implement 1-3 times per week, with 12 weeks of workouts bundled together. Every quarter a new 12-week workout will be released, providing a periodized approach to training with Power Plate. Participating facilities will be able to choose from several different curriculums aimed to address different fitness levels including:

· Power Plate “X” – A boot camp style class, utilizing suspension training, free weights, and kettlebells – an intense blend of strength, cardio and functional training.

· Power Plate “Strong” – Improves strength gains in a full-body workout with an integrated option utilizing kettlebells and suspension training.

· Power Plate “Burn” – A cardio HIIT class to incinerate fat and train the heart with an integrated option utilizing free weights and kettlebells.

· Power Plate “Zen”- A recovery based class incorporating yoga, massage and traditional stretching.

“We have seen a significant rise in the demand for Power Plate, and as the category leader, we are thrilled to introduce these new programs which will be a tremendous asset for any facility that chooses to implement them,” said Lee Hillman, CEO of Performance Health Systems, owner and manufacturer of Power Plate. “Our world-class trainers have put an incredible amount of time and detail into the development of the programming and we are confident they will be incredibly beneficial to our customers.”

The new small group training courses will make use of the Power Plate pro5 model. The pro5 offers a wide range of vibration frequency and time settings, allowing users to increase levels incrementally—to suit their individual training needs. The large plate surface allows for more options and also provides extended vibrations throughout the body.