Power Plate Achieves NEAT Certification

CHICAGO – September 21, 2017: Power Plate today announced it has obtained NEATTM certification for its entire product line. NEATTM is an acronym for Non Exercise Activity Thermogenesis, developed by Mayo Clinic. Devices that meet certification criteria may showcase the NEATTM trademark.

NEATTM focuses on the daily calories an individual burns while doing normal, non exercise related activities. NEATTM certification requires an Institutional Review Board (IRB) study with more than 20 participants that results in at least a 10 percent increase in calorie burn versus a baseline.

Leading obesity expert James Levine, M.D., Ph.D., and the Mayo Clinic Active Life Research Team spent a decade conducting medical research on nutrition, physical activity and behavior related to weight management and obesity prevention. Their research concluded that a contributing factor to the obesity epidemic is the decrease in energy expenditure resulting from a lack of movement in daily life. The research found that increasing NEATTM in daily life can result in overall improvements in health, reduced obesity risk factors and weight loss.

“Even though people recognize the effects of being overweight, the obesity epidemic continues to grow. It is a challenging public health issue,” said Lee Hillman, CEO of Performance Health Systems, owner and manufacturer of Power Plate. “NEATTM certification is important to us and our customers because it indicates we are contributing to improving people’s health.”

Power Plate is owned, manufactured and distributed by Northbrook, Ill.-based Performance Health Systems LLC, a global company that delivers advanced technology solutions through its health and wellness equipment. Power Plate is the global leading vibrating platform that helps you prepare faster, perform better, and recover quicker. It makes you feel better by stimulating natural reflexes, increasing muscle activation, and improving circulation. Power Plate enhances any movement, simple or complex, typically performed on the ground.

The science behind NEATTM indicates that the cumulative effect of non exercise activity is significant. Activities such as walking to meetings, pacing while on the phone, cleaning the house, cooking, and climbing stairs are all part of non exercise activity that result in burning calories during daily living. NEATTM does not include the calories burned during intense periods of exercise such as long-distance biking, running, jogging or aerobics.

Certification testing must reoccur every three years or whenever significant changes are made to the product. Certification does not mean that Mayo Clinic endorses the product but rather it proves the product meets specific criteria. To learn more about NEATTM and the certification process, visit http://www.mayoclinic.org/neat/certification. Mayo Clinic and Dr. Levine have a financial interest in the technology referenced in this news release. Revenue Mayo receives is used to support its not- for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

About Power Plate

Power Plate is the global leader in vibration technology to help you prepare faster, perform better and recover quicker. Power Plates are engineered to activate the body’s natural reflexive response to vibration, moving between 30Hz – 50Hz per second, engaging the muscles in a consistent and controlled manner that results in accelerated training benefits. Among the benefits offered by using Power Plate are increases in blood flow, metabolic rate and improved balance. Use of Power Plate has also been shown to improve muscle strength and flexibility, as well as increase bone density. Power Plate products have been proven in rehabilitation and wellness facilities, commercial settings for sports performance, and are currently utilized by a vast majority of professional and collegiate sports teams and organizations. Power Plate also offers at-home solutions including its new Personal Power Plate, a compact and portable model, weighing less than 40 pounds, yet delivers many of the same benefits of the original larger models.