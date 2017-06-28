Polar Electro and AthliOS Partnership Opens Engaging, Custom Fitness Experiences to Clubs and Manufacturers

Lake Success, NY – June 28, 2017 – Polar, the leader in wearable sports and fitness technology, announces a strategic partnership with AthliOS, a software development firm focused on creating exceptional workout experiences. The AthliOS operating system powers leading cardiovascular club equipment and offers personalized programs that can store and analyze data. Polar and AthliOS collaborated to create a state-of-the-art console featuring Polar’s wearable biometric and Smart Coaching technologies, enabling equipment manufacturers, clubs and studios to produce and offer cost-effective, customized experiences that completely reimagine group fitness.

AthliOS’ platform excels at connecting the cardio floor with personal training and group fitness. Paired with Polar’s accurate, proprietary heart rate technology, the console significantly differentiates fitness equipment that clubs and studios can integrate on their cardio floors. Members can experience personalized workouts on any AthliOS-powered machine, eliminating mundaneness of the “quick start” workout. This personalized programming and customized content drives member engagement and retention, forging strong and long-lasting member relationships.

“Polar firmly believes it’s important to connect the dots between accurately measuring athletic performance and delivering personalized, data-driven guidance based on those metrics,” said Tom Fowler, President of Polar Electro USA. “AthliOS’s revolutionary platform extends that guidance into the club environment in a way never before possible. This partnership is an exciting one, because we’re bringing a next-level experience to individuals and incredible differentiation to clubs and equipment manufacturers.”

With its HTML 5 User Interface (UI), the console can be easily customized and upgraded to meet the evolving needs of manufacturers, clubs and studios. These groups can also benefit from readily available software upgrades via wireless updates. For OEMs, the console offers significantly less time-to-market, with most traditional builds requiring just six months for a single device and less than 12 months for a full suite of device classes.

“The partnership between Polar and AthliOS will form a true health club ecosystem that offers OEMs a customizable, accurate and reliable fitness console,” said Kathy Burns-Fernandes, Director, OEM Sales for Polar. “Polar’s involvement will give OEMs the added benefit of exclusive features in the new Fermion/Hercules platform, including Polar’s Smart Coaching and heart rate board customization.”

In addition to the standard heart rate technology (wireless HR, contact HR), the new Fermion/Hercules platform introduces a host of new features designed to enhance pairing and reception ranges allowing for accessibility and flexibility. The platform also features Polar’s proprietary Running Index, Energy Pointer, Own Cal and Training Benefit, which provide the end-user with actionable, meaningful post-workout analysis that helps drive ultimate performance and personal records. See all Polar’s Smart Coaching features here.

“Polar is the gold standard in heart rate technology and a company that we have long admired for their innovation, quality and product leadership,” said Scott Sechrest, Founder and CEO of AthliOS. “Our shared vision is to create the integrated exercise experiences of the future. Harnessing the power and insights of data provides coaches and clinicians with actionable metrics, but it’s also opening the door to vastly enhancing everyday user experiences. We’re paving the way to engaging fitness experiences, creating a stronger relationship between the technology, the data, and each person’s interaction with that data.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the Polar and AthliOS partnership, please contact Scott Sechrest, CEO of AthliOS, at [email protected].

About Polar:

Polar is the innovator in heart rate monitoring, activity and sleep tracking and GPS sports training solutions for elite athletes, coaches and active fitness enthusiasts. For over 40 years, we have helped athletes understand, track and improve their performance. Our award-winning product range includes pioneering sports wearables that work elegantly with Polar training apps and cloud services.

Headquartered in Finland, Polar is a privately held company that operates in more than 80 countries. Polar products are sold through over 35,000 retailers globally. For more information, please visit polar.com.

About AthliOS:

AthliOS is a software development firm focused on creating exceptional workout experiences for anyone endeavoring to improve their health and personal wellness. Our OS powers leading cardiovascular equipment brands such as Woodway and True Fitness. The platform delivers personalized programming and leading-edge entertainment that drives user engagement and retention. Our industry-leading cloud-based analytics suite offers a wide array of data collection and administrative capabilities that assist health club owners in forging stronger member relationships while reducing the overall equipment ownership costs. For more information visit AthliOS.com.