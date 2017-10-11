Podtober Launched To Raise the Profile of Podcasts

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

A podcast is an audio file that allows you to listen and learn while you drive, walk, work out or sit at your desk. We like to think of it like a university on wheels!

#Podtober is about raising awareness of podcasts as an easy to consume, free resource that fitness professionals can access anytime anywhere.

The Fitness Business Podcast launched in June 2015 and is a true international success story. It is the number one podcast on the planet for fitness business owners, managers and staff. The weekly interviews with an industry or business expert are 40 minutes in length, and to date has featured 129 experts from across the world.

“As of September 2017, we have surpassed 145,000 downloads across 128 countries. Every one of those downloads means that a fitness industry professional is learning something new, improving their business, being inspired, taking action and becoming a better, stronger business owner. Our goal is to reach 200,000 by the end of 2017,” said Chantal Brodrick, host of The Fitness Business Podcast.

Of our Women In Fitness Month (Sept 2017) Allison Flatley from IHRSA said “You have done an amazing job highlighting all the wonderful women in the industry this month! Thank you for putting such great leaders front and center. Each promotional message does a spectacular job showcasing the fabulous female resources in our industry”

“I have a goal to get every fitness business owner or manager on the planet to hear the information our guests share. As such, we have renamed October to #Podtober in an effort to raise the awareness of podcasts as a great free resource for professional development”

During #Podtober 2017 The Fitness Business Podcast has an incredible line up of guests, including Rick Caro, President of Management Vision and renowned advisor for the fitness industry, Derek Gallup Chairman of IHRSA and the 2017 IDEA Fitness Instructor of the Year, Jessica Matthews.

The Fitness Business Podcast has made listening super easy for everyone. You can listen two ways: search The Fitness Business Podcast on iTunes or go to www.FitnesssBusinessPodcast.com and listen direct from the website. At both locations you can subscribe so you never miss a show.

For more details about the world’s first and premier Fitness Business Podcast, contact from Chantal Brodrick on +61 2 9484 5501 or email [email protected]