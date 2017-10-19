Plus Fitness Launches Netpulse Mobile App

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

SAN FRANCISCO, USA — October 18, 2017 — Netpulse, the leading provider of mobile apps for health clubs, today announced Plus Fitness as its newest client. The Plus Fitness mobile app, along with eGym Trainer App, will enable the franchise to more effectively prescribe workouts to members and engage them on their smartphones.

Opening its first club in 1996, Plus Fitness has exploded across Australia and New Zealand since franchising in 2011. The gyms are known for their 24/7 access and no contracts. The franchise boasts free membership time-hold, a great range of classes, free fitness programs with ongoing program updates and affordable personal training.

“With so many locations, it was critical we could find a mobile app solution that could easily be deployed across all of our franchisees, regardless of existing technology,” said John Fuller, Founding Director of Plus Fitness.

The Plus Fitness app includes all of the core functionality a fast growing fitness franchise needs: class schedules, workout tracking, wearable integrations, fitness challenges and the ability for members to easily refer their friends from their phone.

Within the next year, Plus Fitness will be integrating their mobile app with eGym, the leader in digital training and connected strength equipment. With the integration between Netpulse and eGym, members will be able to access a robust exercise library, create custom routines and access exclusive Plus Fitness workouts. Personal Trainers will use the eGym Trainer App to manage their clients and prescribe workouts.

“Plus Fitness is among the first franchises globally to be harnessing the power of both Netpulse and our deep partnership with eGym,” said Alex Peacock, Chief Commercial Officer of Netpulse. “With the full mobile platform and training app. Plus Fitness will have a truly world class digital experience for members.”

The Plus Fitness mobile app is available now in the iOS and Google Play app stores in Australia.

About Netpulse

Netpulse is the world’s leading provider of mobile apps for health clubs. With thousands of customers globally, Netpulse provides the fitness industry's most robust mobile platform for engaging members and driving revenue. The Netpulse platform offers the most advanced mobile features and connects leading wearables, tracking apps and club technology into one seamless mobile experience. Industry leaders such as 24 Hour Fitness, Virgin Active, Orangetheory and Nuffield Health leverage the Netpulse platform for their digital offerings. Learn more at www.netpulse.com.