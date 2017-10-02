Planet Fitness Plans for 12 Total Clubs in Kansas City Metro by End of 2017

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

Kansas City, MO (September 28, 2017)—Planet Fitness today announced it will be opening two new locations, one in Overland Park, KS at 9331 Quivira Road and the other in Lee’s Summit, MO at 300 Southwest Blue Parkway. Representatives anticipate both clubs will open by the end of 2017, joining 10 other Planet Fitness locations already operating in the Kansas City area.

“People across the Kansas City metro have continuously shown us how excited they are to welcome an incredibly affordable and pressure-free fitness experience into their communities. This warm reception is now going to allow us to operate 12 clubs total in this region, all of which have opened in just the last six years. Considering this aggressive growth, we couldn’t be happier to continue investing in the Kansas City area by extending our Judgement Free mission into Overland Park and Lee’s Summit,” said Seth Henson, franchise partner at United PF Partners, a leading Planet Fitness franchise group that currently operates 67 locations across nine states.

The 23,500-square-foot club in Lee’s Summit and 18,000-square-foot club in Overland Park will both feature a wide variety of equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals, arc trainers and stationary bikes—all pointed at 70-inch televisions for member entertainment while working out. Planet Fitness also offers a popular 30-minute PF Express circuit room, dedicated abs and stretching area, a full complement of user-friendly strength equipment, the new PF-360 Circuit machine and full locker rooms that include free day-use lockers, private changing rooms and tile showers.

Both locations will also offer a deal for new members starting in mid-November of just $1 down as an enrollment fee, followed by $10 a month thereafter, with no commitment. And because value is prioritized at Planet Fitness, a Black Card® membership will be available at $21.99 a month. It includes supplemental amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to more than 1,400 clubs in the Planet Fitness chain, as well as use of massage chairs*, HydroMassage beds*, tanning* and Total Body Enhancement booths*, along with 50 percent off select cooler drinks.

Planet Fitness is well known for its Judgement Free Zone® and affordable prices. As one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S., the network has seen plenty of success even outside of the Kansas City area, with more than 1,400 locations in total.

More details about the clubs, including planned ribbon-cutting ceremonies and background about Planet Fitness’ goal to further invest in the Overland Park and Lee’s Summit communities, will be released during their respective grand openings.

*PF Black Card® amenities may vary by location but are included in Overland Park and Lee’s Summit.

About United PF Partners

United PF Partners is the largest Planet Fitness franchise group with 67 locations across Alabama, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, N.H., Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. Planet Fitness has more than 8.7 million members and more than 1,400 stores in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90 percent of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.