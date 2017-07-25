Planet Fitness Expands to Panama

This press release was provided by Planet Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

HAMPTON, NH (July 20, 2017) – Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S., today announced the upcoming opening of its first club in Panama. The country’s first Judgement Free Zone® in Santa Maria is expected to officially open this fall with a second location opening in Centennial by the end of 2017.

Planet Fitness, founded in 1992, is known for the combination of its high-quality fitness experience, affordable prices, and hassle-free, non-intimidating environment known as the Judgement Free Zone. Today, Planet Fitness has over 10 million members and more than 1,300 locations system-wide in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic. Each location features the brand's iconic "Lunk Alarm" – a purple and yellow siren on the wall used as a light-hearted reminder that grunting, dropping weights or judging others is not permitted. As a member appreciation gesture, Planet Fitness also provides free pizza on the first Monday of every month and free bagels on the second Tuesday of every month while supplies last – a reminder that it's okay to treat yourself every once in a while after a good workout.

"As we continue to expand our brand internationally, we are excited to enter Panama and bring Planet Fitness’ non-intimidating, high-quality, and affordable fitness experience to the Costa del Este community," said Chris Rondeau, chief executive officer of Planet Fitness.

The club will feature brand-name cardio and strength equipment, circuit training, fully-equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions and free small group fitness instruction by certified trainers. PF Black Card® members will have the ability to bring a guest at no additional charge and have access to HydroMassage® recliners, massage chairs, and much more. A 30-year fitness industry veteran and Planet Fitness franchisee for 13 years, Dave Leon, is the owner and operator of the Santa Maria and Centennial locations.

"I could not be more excited to open Panama’s first Planet Fitness location in Santa Maria," said Dave Leon. "I am confident that people will love everything we have to offer, and we look forward to being a part of the local community.”

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, N.H., Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2017, Planet Fitness had approximately 10 million members and 1,367 stores in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.