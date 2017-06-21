Petra Robinson, Fitness Marketing Expert, Joins AFS Advisory Council

This press release was provided by AFS. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, SAN DIEGO, CA, June 14, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) today proudly announced the addition of well known and highly successful fitness industry business development and marketing expert, Petra Robinson to its Advisory Council.

Petra, a 35-year veteran of the fitness industry, has a created a distinctive niche for herself for turning concepts into well-known brands. Her portfolio of success includes Zumba, AFAA, Piloxing, and healthclub.com among many.

Her expertise in brand building, marketing, and event development makes her one of the most sought after business consultants and conference presenters in the industry.

“We are thrilled beyond belief to welcome Petra Robinson to our Advisory Council,” said AFS CEO Josh Leve. “Her skill set, industry relationships, and incredible enthusiasm will be huge assets to our organization. We look forward to working with her in a variety of areas.”

A major contributing factor to Petra’s successes is her unabashed passion and excitement for the fitness industry. She oozes an unrelenting zest to inspire companies and consumers to jump full force onto the healthy lifestyle bandwagon, and have fun doing it!

“I’m honored and excited to officially join the AFS Advisory Council,” Petra said. “Josh and his family are fitness industry “lifers,” like me. It’s incredibly stimulating to work with people who have a passion for helping others that’s as strong as mine.”

Petra’s infectious enthusiasm and creative ability will be tremendous assets to AFS, in conceptualizing, planning, and implementing effective programs for the studio market.

About AFS



The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) is the only membership community dedicated solely to the business of fitness studios. AFS provides studio owners and developers a wide array of business-specific products, services, and benefits that enable them to more effectively manage and grow their businesses, building on the passion, compassion and courage they’ve already shown. www.afsfitness.com