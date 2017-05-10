Peerfit and MINDBODY Team Up to Expand Access to Corporate Wellness

This press release was provided by Peerfit. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

TAMPA, Fla. (May 3, 2017) – Peerfit has partnering with MINDBODY (NASDAQ: MB), the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry, to increase fitness studios’ access to worksite wellness dollars. Peerfit is redefining corporate wellness programs with employers nationwide through the use of their digital wellness platform.

Peerfit is a turnkey solution for MINDBODY subscribers that taps into the powerful and growing corporate wellness marketplace. Employers are spending nearly $700 per employee for wellness incentives each year. But, until now, it was difficult for individual studio owners to connect with local employers funding these types of programs.

Employees of companies using Peerfit select from a variety of classes – from barre to bootcamp to yoga to CrossFit® – at local studios that best fit their needs and schedules. Employees stay engaged with fitness through the personalization and variety that Peerfit offers, and they’re motivated by their co-workers and Peerfit's ready-built community of fitness enthusiasts.

“Peerfit takes the legwork out of locating and accessing corporate wellness programs in fitness studios’ communities,” said Rick Stollmeyer, MINDBODY CEO and Co-founder. “Peerfit provides our subscribers with a valuable tool to help them to fill the millions of available classes they offer each day with a new type of revenue source.”

MINDBODY studios that partner with Peerfit are instantly available to workplace wellness programs across the country, allowing enrolled employees to spend wellness dollars at partner studios. With Peerfit, MINDBODY subscribers have the opportunity to increase class attendance, diversify their sales revenue, and grow their brand.

“Studios offer the convenience, fun and variety that employees crave when spending corporate wellness dollars,” said Peerfit CEO Edward Buckley, III, Ph.D. “We’re excited to partner with MINDBODY to create an easy way for fitness studios to tap into the corporate wellness market.”

Any fitness studio is welcome to apply to join the Peerfit network. Employers pay for their employees to participate in classes through their corporate wellness program. Focused on long-term partnership, a Peerfit representative works with each studio to set a per class reimbursement rate that’s fair, relative to the studio’s usual member rates.

Peerfit is available to MINDBODY subscribers now. To learn more, visit peerfit.com.

About Peerfit

Peerfit is an innovative digital platform that helps cultivate a culture of fitness for insurance carriers, brokers and companies. Peerfit gives employees access to a network of premium fitness studios using workplace wellness dollars. Companies only pay for employees who use Peerfit, which allows organizations to instantly upgrade to a premium wellness program without a premium price. Visit Peerfit.com to learn more