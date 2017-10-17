One Drop Announces "Revive" Digital Weight Loss And Diabetes Prevention Program

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- One Drop today announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have awarded Pending Recognition to its newest addition to the One Drop | Experts education platform: Revive. Revive is a 12-month weight loss and diabetes prevention program ("DPP") based on the PreventT2 curriculum, which helps people lose 5 to 7% of their body weight, increase their physical activity, and prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes. This extension of One Drop | Experts brings affordable, accessible, and effective weight loss and diabetes prevention solutions to everyone living with pre-diabetes nationwide.

"Pre-diabetes is a public health crisis and Revive is the logical next step for One Drop's 'full-stack' data-driven diabetes management solution," said Dr. Mark Heyman, Vice President of Clinical Operations and Innovation. "This new program builds on the success of One Drop | Experts, the first and only digital diabetes self-management education* program recognized by the American Diabetes Association, to bring our fully digital behavior change platform to the 90 million people with pre-diabetes in the United States."

All Revive participants will work one-on-one with a One Drop | Expert coach, who provides evidence-based education, support, encouragement and accountability throughout the program. Revive will be available to consumers, employers, health systems, insurers, and government agencies at an expected $200 annually per enrolled user, making it one of the most cost-effective solutions with the highest ROI in market.

"One in three Americans will die prematurely from conditions related to lifestyle or habits. Through a combination of behavioral science, professional health coaching, peer support, connected devices, and the award-winning, evidence-based One Drop platform, we have helped people with diabetes improve their lives and avoid many life-threatening and life-altering complications," said Jeff Dachis, CEO and Founder of One Drop. "With Revive, we can improve the lives of even more people and prevent disease before it starts."

The One Drop | Experts program is data-driven and clinically effective. At this year's American Diabetes Association 77th Scientific Sessions, Evidation Health Inc. reported results of an independent non-randomized clinical study evaluating the effectiveness of the One Drop | Mobile app and One Drop | Experts coaching service using passively collected data and A1c tests. In only 3 months, people with T2D improved their A1c by -1.00% among active users who used the app and messaged a coach at least once and -1.32% among active users with baseline A1c ≥ 9.0%.1

ABOUT ONE DROP

One Drop (Informed Data Systems Inc.) is a digital health company harnessing the power of mobile computing and data science to transform the lives of everyone with diabetes worldwide.

The One Drop platform is evidence-based and clinically effective. It brings affordable, accessible diabetes care to everyone with diabetes and a smartphone, as well as their insurers and health care providers. One Drop | Chrome is sold exclusively by One Drop (iOS, Android, andhttp://onedrop.today/), Amazon (http://www.amazon.com), and Apple (http://store.apple.com). One Drop's consumer subscription services are available for purchase in-app (iOS and Android) and athttp://onedrop.today. The One Drop | Mobile solution is available for free download worldwide (iOS and Android). For more information, contact [email protected]

*The American Diabetes Association recognizes this education service as meeting the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support. Learn more at http://www.onedrop.today.