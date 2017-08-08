Octane’s New AirdyneX™Air Bike Now Available To Fuel Commercial Facilities

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Aug. 2, 2017 – Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS), a leader in innovative fitness equipment, announced that the new AirdyneX air bike from Octane Fitness is now available for health clubs, fitness centers, specialty studios, and athletic training facilities. The heavy-duty AirdyneX bike was adapted for commercial use from the iconic Schwinn® Airdyne® Pro bike and can be seen and experienced at the CrossFit Games August 3-6 in Madison, Wisconsin.

“As part of the Nautilus family of brands, we recognize the time-tested popularity of the Airdyne, and have refined this gym mainstay for high-volume intense usage at commercial facilities,” said Ryan Simat, vice president and general manager of Octane Fitness. “The AirdyneX expands Octane’s lineup of premium, zero-impact cardio equipment that delivers efficient, effective total-body workouts worldwide.”

Performance Redesigned

Featuring a 26-blade performance fan and a responsive, single-stage belt drive, the intuitive AirdyneX bike delivers virtually unlimited resistance and maximum efficiency by converting the exerciser’s effort to intensity. Pedaling slowly yields lighter resistance, whereas a faster cadence results in greater resistance. Because the fan enables exercisers to produce more power efficiently, they burn more calories on the AirdyneX bike compared to other fan bikes at the same RPM – for better results.

Ideal for personal training sessions, functional training areas and small group training sessions, the AirdyneX bike includes effective HIIT workouts, with a 20/10 interval program, a 30/90 interval regimen and a custom interval routine. A motivating tachometer on the console signals how hard exercisers are working, including the average calorie burn per minute, which drives users to push themselves to bury the needle!

Calibration technology delivers accurate and consistent results from bike to bike, so the AirdyneX bike is ideal for group challenges or competitions.

Octane’s signature cushioned MultiGrip handlebars let exercisers choose from horizontal or vertical placement options to target different muscles and add variety. Users also can isolate the upper body by taking advantage of the anti-slip stationary foot pegs.

The cordless, compact bike is simple to own, boasts Octane’s trademark solid construction, with a moisture-repellant frame, and is backed by a generous warranty. Priced at $1599, the AirdyneX bike is now available in the United States direct from Octane Fitness or via authorized dealers.

