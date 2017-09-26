Octane Fitness® and Schwinn® Win Eight Fitness Professor Review Best Buy Awards

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Sept. 26, 2017 – Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS), a leader in innovative fitness equipment, announced that Octane Fitness and Schwinn have been recognized with eight Best Buy awards from Fitness Professor Review for the 2017-2018 season. Over the past decade, the organization has presented Octane with 56 awards, increasing Octane’s total number of Best Buy designations from various publications since 2003 to 128.

“Hop on any Octane machine and you will appreciate why the company has earned more FIT PROF Best Buys than any other single brand,” reviewers summarized.

“Our history of awards is a testament to our passion to make the most innovative premium products that powerfully fuel fitness and results,” noted Ryan Simat, general manager and vice president, commercial and specialty, at Octane Fitness.

Here are the 2017-2018 winners:

Crosstrainer Category

· ZR8 exercise machine – Best Buy Crosstrainer for the third consecutive year. Lauded for its dynamic stride design and user-defined motion, this innovative Zero Runner® is unprecedented.

· ZR7 exercise machine – Best Buy Crosstrainer and Elliptical under $3,500. Gaining two awards for the third year in a row, the original Zero Runner was recognized for its CROSS CiRCUIT® programs and SmartLink™ app.

· LateralX® elliptical – Best Buy Lateral Crosstrainer and Stairclimber for the fifth time. Reviewers noted, “Octane’s LateralX offers users the ability to adjust and manipulate movement patterns to best fit them – from a wider skating type motion to a hiking or stepping motion that still retains a smooth, flowing pedal action.”

· xR4 recumbent elliptical – Best Buy Crosstrainer under $3,000. This solid xRide® recumbent elliptical has won in this competitive category for four years.

· Schwinn® Airdyne® Pro bike – Best Buy Crosstrainer under $1,500 for the second consecutive year. Boosted by the popularity of HIIT, this classic bike was redesigned for long-lasting performance while withstanding punishing workouts.

Elliptical Category

· Q47xi elliptical – Best Buy Elliptical 11 years and counting, this premium standing elliptical is unsurpassed in dominating this category, earning high marks for its adjustable stride, Converging Path and MultiGrip handlebars and variety of programs.

· Q37x elliptical – Best Buy Elliptical under $3,000. Winning in this category for the eighth time, this popular unit is recognized for the SmartLight feedback center and Octane’s exclusive Workout Boosters.

Octane Fitness products are sold at specialty fitness retailers worldwide and online at octanefitness.com.

