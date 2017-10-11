New Program Offering Coverage for Yoga Instructors

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

FORT WAYNE, IN. (October 11, 2017) - K&K Insurance Group, Inc., a subsidiary of Aon plc (NYSE:AON), offers a new program designed to provide general liability insurance for yoga instructors. The Yoga Instructor Program is designed specifically for individuals working on an independent contractor basis, directly supervising an individual or a group engaged in yoga activities.

The new program offers rates as low as $90 for full-time yoga instructors and $60 for part-time instructors with additional discounts available to instructors who purchase the two-year coverage option. Coverage is available for both certified and non-certified fitness professionals. K&K provides certificates of insurance at no additional cost and there is no charge for adding facilities as additional insureds to the instructor’s policy. K&K does not charge for primary/non-contributory or waiver of subrogation endorsements, a benefit outside of the industry norm.

Coverages provided include important liability protection for claims alleging bodily injury and property damage arising out of the instructor’s operations. The policy also provides personal and advertising injury liability, legal liability to participants and professional liability for wrongful act claims resulting from instructor’s activities.

Coverage limits of $1,000,000, $2,000,000, $3,000,000, $4,000,000 and $5,000,000 per occurrence are available. The program offers easy cash-with-application enrollment and credit card payment options.

Yoga instructors needing more information may contact K&K Insurance toll-free at 800-506-4856 or visit our website at www.FitnessInsurance-KK.com.

All descriptions, summaries or highlights of coverage are for general informational purposes only and do not amend, alter or modify the actual terms or conditions of any insurance policy. Coverage is governed only by the terms and conditions of the relevant policy.

K&K Insurance Group, Inc. is a licensed insurance producer in all states (TX license #13924); operating in CA, NY and MI as K&K Insurance Agency (CA license #0334819).