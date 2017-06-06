A New, Non-Profit, Association Has Launched With The Goal Of Supporting Professional Women In The Fitness Industry.

This press release was provided by The Women in Fitness Association (WIFA). The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Arvada, Colorado, May 30, 2017 - The Women in Fitness Association (WIFA), founded by fitness industry leader and consultant Lindsey Rainwater, was created with the vision of establishing a platform to prepare and develop more women to be in leadership roles in the fitness industry by championing women to achieve their career aspirations, and share their success through collaboration.

“The role of women in the fitness industry is going to grow significantly in the coming years, as customers and business owners, additionally from the C-suite to the board room. As a professional in the industry and with relationships with many outstanding women who are serving and making a larger and positive impact, I realized the need to create a platform to discuss issues, initiatives, and what matters to women from our perspective. The Vision of our association is that every woman can find her place, make huge contributions and rise to her fullest potential! ” says Lindsey Rainwater.

The goal of WIFA is to create a culture where young women entering the industry can obtain mentorship and where seasoned veterans can positively impact their peers and encourage them to take on more senior leadership roles.

WIFA will offer quarterly virtual meetings, annual live events and “crowdsource” topics so everyone involved will have the chance to contribute their voice. A few topics currently up for consideration include Women in Leadership, Dress and Unspoken Expectations, Group Fitness Pay, Roles Inside the Club, Mothers and Careers, How to Negotiate Pay, and Starting Your Own Business.

WIFA’s Board of Directors is currently in formation. Mrs. Rainwater will be joined by newly appointed board members Sarah Pellegrino, of ABC Financial; Maureen O’Rourke, CFO of Vertimax and EcoFit Networks; and Brandi J. Bergeron, Co-founder of Moon Mission Media.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of the Women in Fitness Association. Making a name for yourself, assisting your customers, and succeeding in this industry can all depend on the relationships you make within it. I think that WIFA will be a unique platform to connect the unique insights of ‘women leaders in fitness’ together so that we can all lift each other up!”, says Sarah Pellegrino, WIFA Board Member.

“The Women in Fitness Association is not just about bringing women together to share ideas in the fitness industry (although this is a huge piece of it), but it is more about women being influencers in this space where they can truly help each other be successful in all aspects of their lives. As one of my favorite quotes says, A rising tide lifts all boats,” says Maureen O’Rourke, WIFA Board Member.

WIFA is now open for membership and accepting interested applicants to the board of directors.