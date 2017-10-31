New Members of NSPF’s Board of Directors

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

October 30, 2017, Colorado Springs, COLORADO - The National Swimming Pool Foundation® welcomes four new members to its Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2017. These additional members round out the already diverse group leading the non-profit in expanding both its reach and audience.

Troy Franzen has been Managing Director of Zodiac Pool Systems since January 2012. Troy joined Zodiac as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Americas in 2010 after spending 22-years in various sales & marketing leadership roles with Black & Decker. He oversees the Americas for Zodiac, which is the largest region in its global footprint. His responsibilities include the U.S., Canada and Mexico, additionally its Cover Pools business out of Salt Lake City, UT and the Grand Effects Fire and Water Feature business. Troy enjoys having the opportunity to meet and develop relationships with all of the wonderful people in the residential swimming pool industry. These small business owners make our industry special.

Karl R. Frykman was named Pentair’s senior Vice President of Water in 2017. Karl previously served as president of Pentair's Water Quality Systems Global Business unit, as well as the Aquatic Systems business, both now a part of the Water segment.

Captain Julie Gilchrist, M.D. is a pediatrician and medical epidemiologist, recently retired from the Division of Unintentional Injury Prevention (DUIP) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Julie is a world-leading expert on drowning prevention and water safety promotion, sports and recreation-related injury prevention, and other issues that primarily affect children, including choking, suffocation, ingestions and playground injuries.

Clark Hale of Hayward Industries maintains an impressive 25-year portfolio of executive experience with companies, such as Brooks Instrument, Victaulic Company, and Emerson Electric. Now serving with Hayward at the Elizabeth, New Jersey headquarters, he oversees the global business operations of the company's complete line of innovative, energy-efficient solutions for residential and commercial pools and spas.

“Our family continues to grow in 2017, with over 35,000 professionals earning a Certified Pool/Spa Operator® (CPO®) Certification, about 1,500 builders and designers attending Genesis University courses, over 100 technicians scheduled to earn an Advanced Service Technician™ certification, over 420 leaders attending the World Aquatic Health Conference, and leaders of the California Pool & Spa Association (CPSA) expanding their geographic focus and combining with NSPF to form The Pool, Spa, & Aquatics Alliance. As our family grows, so, too, does our support from leaders and visionaries to guide our future,” says G. Bruce Dunn, NSPF Chairman of the Board. “It is with great pride that we welcome these four leaders to the NSPF Board of Directors.”

NSPF CEO, Thomas Lachocki, Ph. D. states, “Our future is brighter with leaders like these taking the helm to guide our direction.”

To learn more about the NSPF Board of Directors, visit nspf.org/board-of-directors or email [email protected]

About National Swimming Pool Foundation

We believe everything we do helps people live happier and healthier lives. Whether it’s encouraging more aquatic activity, making pools safer, or keeping pools open, we believe we can make a difference. To further this mission, in 2016 we combined forces with GENESIS, an educational leader for designers and builders of residential pools and spas. Together with GENESIS we offer products and programs that are technically sound, convenient, and beautifully designed. In 2012, we launched the Step Into Swim™ Campaign, a 10- year initiative to create one million more swimmers. Founded in 1965 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit and located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, NSPF proceeds go to fund education, research and to help create swimmers. Visit nspf.org, genesis3.com, stepintoswim.org, or call 719-540-9119 to learn more.