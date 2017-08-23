Menu
Press Release
News Central

Neuro Challenge Foundation Announces Partnership with Medical Fitness Network to Provide New Fitness and Allied Healthcare Provider Resource

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

“Exercise is an important part of healthy living for everyone.  For people with Parkinson’s, exercise is more than healthy, it is a vital component to maintaining balance, mobility and the ability to perform activities of daily living.  Establishing early exercise habits is an essential part of overall disease management as an extension of their treatment. ” Robyn Faucy, the Executive Director at NeuroChallenge said. 

We are excited to partner with the MFN in order to provide a resource for those with Parkinson’s and their families to find health, wellness & fitness providers all in one place that best fit their needs.

About NeuroChallenge

Neuro Challenge Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers.NeuroChallenge provides ongoing monthly support groups and educational programs, individualized care advising and community resource referrals to help empower people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. http://www.parkinsonsneurochallenge.org/

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
National Exercise Trainers Association (NETA) Receives Re-Accreditation of its Personal Trainer and Group Exercise Instructor Certification Programs from the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA)
Aug 23, 2017
Sweetwater Country Club Fitness and Sports Center Takes Member Workouts to Next Level with New Functional Movement Training Area Equipped by Escape Fitness
Aug 23, 2017
Trainerize Announces Strategic Partnership with MINDBODY to Offer Better Business Solutions for Gyms and Studios Looking to Grow Their Personal Training Services
Aug 23, 2017
Training: It’s Personal at Youfit Health Clubs Youfit Reimagines YouCoach Personal Training Program
Aug 23, 2017