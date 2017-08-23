Neuro Challenge Foundation Announces Partnership with Medical Fitness Network to Provide New Fitness and Allied Healthcare Provider Resource

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

“Exercise is an important part of healthy living for everyone. For people with Parkinson’s, exercise is more than healthy, it is a vital component to maintaining balance, mobility and the ability to perform activities of daily living. Establishing early exercise habits is an essential part of overall disease management as an extension of their treatment. ” Robyn Faucy, the Executive Director at NeuroChallenge said.

We are excited to partner with the MFN in order to provide a resource for those with Parkinson’s and their families to find health, wellness & fitness providers all in one place that best fit their needs.

About NeuroChallenge

Neuro Challenge Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers.NeuroChallenge provides ongoing monthly support groups and educational programs, individualized care advising and community resource referrals to help empower people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. http://www.parkinsonsneurochallenge.org/