National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) Announces 2017 Career Awards

Colorado Springs, CO – The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) is proud to announce the winners of the organization’s 2017 career awards. These distinguished awards are handed each year to those individuals who have made significant contributions to the strength and conditioning community throughout their careers. Each of the award winners will be formally recognized at the NSCA’s National Conference which will be held from July 12-15, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV.

Awarded since 1993, the Boyd Epley Award for Lifetime Achievement honors individuals who exhibit historical impact, achievements, and dedication to the NSCA over the course of their career. This award is named after Boyd Epley, founder of the NSCA, and is considered the most prestigious award a member of the NSCA can achieve. The Board of Directors is honored to announce the 2017 recipient as Avery Faigenbaum, EdD, CSCS, CSPS, FACSM, FNSCA.

Dr. Faigenbaum is a Full Professor in the Department of Health and Exercise Science at The College of New Jersey. He teaches a range of courses covering health promotion, pediatric exercise science, and clinical exercise physiology. His research interests focus on youth resistance training, long term athletic development, and preventive medicine.

He is a Fellow of the National Strength and Conditioning Association and of the American College of Sports Medicine, and serves as Associate Editor of Pediatric Exercise Science and the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research. He was elected Board Vice President of the National Strength and Conditioning Association in 2005 and served on the Massachusetts Governor’s Council on Fitness and Sports from 1998 to 2004. He received the Junior Investigator of the Year Award from the National Strength and Conditioning Association in 1999 and the Editorial Excellence Award from the Strength and Conditioning Journal in 2003.

Dr. Faigenbaum has co-authored over 200 peer-reviewed publications, 40 book chapters and 10 books, and has been lead or co-author on several position statement papers on youth resistance training. He has been an invited speaker at more than 300 conferences throughout the United States, Argentina, Canada, Chile, Denmark, England, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Scotland and Spain. Considered by many to be a preeminent scholar in the field of pediatric resistance training, Dr. Faigenbaum continues to share his knowledge with others at conferences and professional meetings worldwide.

The Alvin Roy Award for Career Achievement was created in honor of Alvin Roy, who helped establish strength and conditioning as the cornerstone of any training program, and has been awarded since 1986. Roy was one of the first coaches to prove that lifting weights would improve both speed and power, and he helped debunk the myth that lifting weights made athletes slower. In his honor, this esteemed award is given to an individual whose career achievements made a substantial impact on the scientific understanding, methodologies, and practice of resistance training as a component of sports conditioning. The Board of Directors is honored to announce the 2017 recipient as Terry Todd, PhD.

Dr. Todd began at the University of Texas on a full athletic scholarship in tennis. He lettered, but also began lifting weights. He continued lifting during graduate school and won national championships in both weightlifting and powerlifting. After a year and a half as co-managing editor of Strength & Health magazine, Terry taught at Auburn University, Mercer University, and Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia before returning to the UT in 1983.

Terry has published five books __ Inside Powerlifting; Fitness for Athletes; Herschel Walker’s Basic Training (with Jan Todd); Lift Your Way to Youthful Fitness: The Comprehensive Guide to Weight Training (with Jan Todd); and edited Philosophical Reflections on Physical Strength (Edwin Mellen Press). He has also published more than 500 articles in both popular and academic publications, including Sports Illustrated, Readers’ Digest, the Journal of Sport History, Iron Man, Texas Monthly, and the National Strength and Conditioning Association Journal. He lectures often around the nation on the subjects of drugs in sports, conditioning, and sport/fitness history.

Beginning in 1979, Terry has been inducted into a number of Halls of Fame and received various honors from the United States Powerlifting Federation, the Association of Oldetime Barbell and Strongmen, the USA Powerlifting Association, the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association, the North American Society for Sport History, the Oscar Heidenstam Foundation, and the National Fitness Association.

Todd considers his most significant contribution to the field to be the founding and directing since 2008 of the Stark Center for Physical Culture and Sports, a research library and museum which has the largest collection in the world of books, magazines, films, and related material in the field of weight training and sports and which has granted a dozen PhD. degrees over the past ten years.

Handed out since 1997, the NSCA Impact Award is given to an individual whose career has greatly contributed to the advancement of the national or international strength and conditioning, or fitness industries. The 2017 recipient, as selected by the Board of Directors, is Andrea Hudy, MA, CSCS,*D, USAW, RSCC*D.

Hudy, the Assistant Athletics Director for Sports Performance, joined the University of Kansas staff in September 2004. Since her arrival at KU, Hudy has handled the strength and conditioning responsibilities for the KU men’s basketball team. Hudy oversees the Anderson Strength and Conditioning Complex for all KU sports.

In January 2013, Hudy was named the National College Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year by the National Strength and Conditioning Association for her dedication to improving athletic performance with safe and effective science-based programs. In summer of 2014, her first book, Power Positions, was published with the potential for more books in the future.

Including the 20 Jayhawks that have been drafted in the National Basketball Association, she has worked with 40 former student-athletes who went on to play in the NBA and 21 WNBA players.

In addition to her success in developing collegiate athletes into professionals, Hudy has helped Kansas student-athletes stay on the cutting edge of performance training. In the summer of 2012, Kansas became a signature school for the EliteForm training system, which integrates technology into workout sessions. KU was also the first to use the SpartaTrac™ system to optimize players’ individual strength programs to improve performance and decrease chance of injury.

Hudy came to Kansas after nine-and-a-half years at the University of Connecticut, where she worked closely with the Huskies’ national champion men’s and women’s basketball teams. In all, Hudy was part of eight national championship teams while at Connecticut - two men’s basketball, five women’s basketball and one men’s soccer.

A native of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, Hudy was a four-year letter winner in volleyball at Maryland where she graduated in 1994. Her freshman season at Maryland, she was a member of the 1990 Atlantic Coast Conference volleyball championship team.

Hudy earned her bachelor of science degree in kinesiology at Maryland and her master’s of art and sport biomechanics degree from Connecticut. She is pursuing her MBA at KU. Additionally, she is a certified strength and conditioning specialist by the National Strength and Conditioning Association and a USAW Level I Coach.

The President’s Award is awarded to an individual by the NSCA President in special recognition of their contributions to the field of strength and conditioning. In 2017, the award is presented to T. Jeff Chandler, EdD, CSCS,*D, NSCA-CPT,*D, FACSM, FNSCA.

Dr. Chandler served as Professor and Department Head of Health, Physical Education, and Recreation at Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, AL from January 1 of 2006 to July 1 of 2013. Prior to his appointment to JSU, Dr. Chandler served as Professor and Department Chair of Exercise Science, Sport, and Recreation at Marshall University, Huntington, WV. Dr. Chandler has 12 years of experience in a clinical sports medicine setting serving as Director of Sports Medicine Research at the Lexington Clinic Sports Medicine Center. He has 10 years of experience teaching health and physical education and coaching in the Bremen City School system, Bremen, GA.

Dr. Chandler is the Editor in Chief of the Strength and Conditioning Journal, the professional journal of the National Strength and Conditioning Association, serving in that position since 1998. Dr. Chandler has served as editor of Performance Training Journal, Tactical Strength and Conditioning Report, and Personal Training Quarterly.

Dr. Chandler is recognized as a Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (1990) and a Fellow of the National Strength and Conditioning Association (2007). He is a certified strength and conditioning specialist (with distinction) CSCS,*D, and a certified personal trainer (with distinction) NSCA-CPT,*D through the National Strength and Conditioning Association. Dr. Chandler edited a textbook for LWW, Strength and Conditioning for Human Performance, and was the author of a book on conditioning for tennis, Tennis Training, Enhancing On-Court Performance.

In March of 2009, Dr. Chandler was inducted as a Fellow into the North American Society of Health, Physical Education, Recreation, Sport, and Dance Professionals. The North American Society (NAS) recognizes outstanding professionals with at least 20 years of service from the allied professions of health education, physical education, recreation, sport and dance in North America.

“Congratulations to all the award winners for these well-deserved awards,” said NSCA Executive Director Michael Massik. “Each of these individuals have changed many lives and exemplify what it is to be an NSCA professional. We are proud to have them as part of our community.”

The NSCA National Conference features several educational sessions and research presentations, all designed to help those attending to expand their knowledge and further their careers. The NSCA is the worldwide authority on strength and conditioning, and for more information regarding NSCA and their awards, please visit www.nsca.com.

