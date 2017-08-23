National Exercise Trainers Association (NETA) Receives Re-Accreditation of its Personal Trainer and Group Exercise Instructor Certification Programs from the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA)

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (June 30, 2017) - The National Exercise Trainers Association (NETA) is pleased to announce that NETA’s Group Exercise Instructor and Personal Trainer certification programs were recently re-accredited for a five-year period ending July 31, 2022, by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) during the Commission’s recent meeting.

Founded in 1977, NETA is a professional certification organization acting in the public interest by establishing and enforcing education, examination, and ethics requirements for certification of exercise professionals. NETA’s Personal Trainer and Group Exercise Instructor certification programs first earned NCCA accreditation in 2007 and 2009, respectively, and each program previously earned re-accreditation in 2012.

NETA received renewal of NCCA accreditation of its Personal Trainer and Group Exercise Instructor certifications by submitting an application demonstrating the program’s compliance with the NCCA’s Standards for the Accreditation of Certification Programs. NCCA is the accrediting body of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (formerly the National Organization for Competency Assurance). Since 1977, the NCCA has been accrediting certifying programs based on the highest quality standards in professional certification to ensure the programs adhere to modern standards of practice in the certification industry. To view the standards visit http://www.credentialingexcellence.org/ncca/ncca.htm.

NETA’s mission is to support and inspire the development of well-qualified fitness professionals through the delivery of high-quality educational programs incorporating evidence-based research and practical application. We are committed to guiding fitness professionals throughout their careers by offering affordable, accessible educational opportunities. To learn more about NETA’s programs, please visit http://www.netafit.org/.