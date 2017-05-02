MYZONE Supports Fitness Business Owners & Managers

This press release was provided by The Fitness Business Podcast. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

“At MYZONE we have been listening and watching what The Fitness Business Podcast has achieved since launching in 2016. The information that is shared by the guests is awesome. We believe at MYZONE we have a responsibility to help our customers and so we have become a partner of The Fitness Business Podcast,” said Emmett Williams President of MYZONE, last week.

In show 100 on The Fitness Business Podcast, Williams officially announced the MYZONE partnership with The Fitness Business Podcast for the next 3 years.

“This is fantastic news,” said host Chantal Brodrick.

“We know we have an amazing show owing to our guests, otherwise we wouldn't be the number one podcast in the world for fitness business owners and managers. Our challenge is having more people realise that literally at their fingertips are weekly insights that can have a profound impact on their business. MYZONE will help us spread this message,” continued Chantal

The Fitness Business Podcast launched in June 2015. There are now 100 shows and have had 98,000 downloads. Guest have included Rasmus Ingerslev, the former IHRSA Chairman and Director of Wexer; Bryan O’Rourke the world’s leading fitness tech consultant; Mo Hagen from Goodlife Fitness in Canada; and Todd Durkin, one of the most influential people in the fitness industry.

“MYZONE’s mission is to solve the biggest issue in the fitness industry: people quitting the gym due to lack of motivation and results. With this devotion, they are in line with what we do every show. We want our listeners to be on the similar cusp of business evolution. There is great synergy between us.,” said Chantal.

“We are very grateful to the MYZONE Team for supporting our shows. Over the coming 3 years we will interview some of their key people to get the scoop on what’s happening inside MYZONE. We will also interview their key customers to see how they have turned using MYZONE into having a positive impact on their business,” shared Chantal.

The weekly Fitness Business Podcast can be found on iTunes or at www.FitnessBusinessPodcast.com.

The Fitness Business Podcast

For more details about the world’s first and premier Fitness Business Podcast, contact from Chantal Brodrick on +61 2 9484 5501 or email [email protected]